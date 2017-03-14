NC State’s Yurtseven to test his NBA draft stock

1:10 Archie Miller: NC State did a lot for me Pause

1:32 UNC-Wilmington coach Kevin Keatts after his Seahawks defeated William & Mary

0:35 Jim Valvano is recognized as an ACC Legend

1:40 UNC-Wilmington coach talks about his pride in his players after loss to Duke

2:03 NC State's Abu: 'If we can bring all these guys back, I feel like we are just going to be more of a seasoned team'

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State'

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts'