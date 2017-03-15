NC State’s last coaching search was loaded with unhappy twists

1:10 Archie Miller: NC State did a lot for me Pause

1:32 UNC-Wilmington coach Kevin Keatts after his Seahawks defeated William & Mary

1:10 Will Archie Miller be NC State's next basketball coach?

0:35 Jim Valvano is recognized as an ACC Legend

2:03 NC State's Abu: 'If we can bring all these guys back, I feel like we are just going to be more of a seasoned team'

3:17 NC State's Omer Yurtseven: I was ready to do whatever it took

39:17 ACC Now Live: Joe Giglio with guest Elliott Avent

0:12 NC State defeats Louisville on a buzzer-beater

3:05 UNC’s Roy Williams on why Joel Berry sat for so long against Duke