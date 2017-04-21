State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

April 21, 2017 3:29 PM

Contract details for new NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

Kevin Keatts was preaching patience at his introductory press conference for an N.C. State basketball program that went 9-27 in the ACC the past two seasons.

If Keatts can push the Wolfpack ahead of schedule, it will be worth a contract extension and extra bonuses, according to the contract he signed with the university on Thursday.

N.C. State fulfilled a Freedom of Information request from The News & Observer on Friday and provided a copy of Keatts’ contract.

Keatts’ annual compensation will be $2.2 million and breaks down to an even split of $1.1 million by base salary and supplemental income (from media and athletic apparel deals). With bonuses, Keatts made about $600,000 last season at UNC-Wilmington.

A trip to the NCAA tournament in any of Keatts’ first three seasons would trigger an automatic one-year extension to his contract and an extra $125,000 in bonuses.

Details for some of the bonuses and extensions in Keatts’ deal, which covers six seasons and runs through April 2023:

Supplemental income increase

$100,000 with an NCAA tournament appearance

$200,000 with a Sweet 16 appearance

$300,000 with an ACC regular-season title (as determined by the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament)

$300,000 with an ACC title

$400,000 with a trip to the Final Four

$500,000 with an NCAA title

Additional bonus

$10,000 reaching the First Four of the NCAA tournament

$25,000 reaching the first round of the NCAA tournament

$50,000 being ranked in the top 25 in final AP or USA Today polls

$50,000 reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament

$100,000 reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament

$100,000 being ranked in the top 10 in final AP or USA Today polls

$100,000 winning the ACC regular-season title (as determined by the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament)

$100,000 winning the ACC title

$150,000 reaching the Final Eight of the NCAA tournament

$200,000 reaching the Final Four of the NCAA tournament

$250,000 reaching the championship game of the NCAA tournament

$400,000 winning the NCAA championship

The NCAA tournament bonuses are not cumulative. That means a trip to the Sweet 16 is worth $100,000, not $100,000 plus the First Four and First round bonuses.

The contract includes several academic-performance bonuses:

Federal Graduation Rate (FGR)

70 to 79 percent: $25,000

80 to 89 percent: $50,000

90 to 99 percent: $75,000

100 percent: $100,000

Graduate Success Rate (GSR)

70 to 79 percent: $25,000

80 to 89 percent: $50,000

90 to 99 percent: $75,000

100 percent: $100,000

Academic Progress Rate (APR)

970 to 979: $25,000

980 to 989: $50,000

990 to 999: $75,000

1,000: $100,000

N.C. State’s most recent academic scores were FGR (38), GSR (71) and APR (966).

Automatic contract extensions

One year:

▪  if N.C. State makes the NCAA tournament in 2018, 2019, 2020

▪  if N.C. State makes the Sweet 16 in 2021, 2022 or 2023

Two years:

▪  if N.C. State goes to the Final Four

▪  if N.C. State wins the ACC regular-season title

▪  if N.C. State wins the ACC tournament

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

N.C. State beat writer Joe Giglio

