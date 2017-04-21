Contract details for new NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts

Kevin Keatts was preaching patience at his introductory press conference for an N.C. State basketball program that went 9-27 in the ACC the past two seasons.
If Keatts can push the Wolfpack ahead of schedule, it will be worth a contract extension and extra bonuses, according to the contract he signed with the university on Thursday.
N.C. State fulfilled a Freedom of Information request from The News & Observer on Friday and provided a copy of Keatts’ contract.
Keatts’ annual compensation will be $2.2 million and breaks down to an even split of $1.1 million by base salary and supplemental income (from media and athletic apparel deals). With bonuses, Keatts made about $600,000 last season at UNC-Wilmington.
A trip to the NCAA tournament in any of Keatts’ first three seasons would trigger an automatic one-year extension to his contract and an extra $125,000 in bonuses.
Details for some of the bonuses and extensions in Keatts’ deal, which covers six seasons and runs through April 2023:
Supplemental income increase
$100,000 with an NCAA tournament appearance
$200,000 with a Sweet 16 appearance
$300,000 with an ACC regular-season title (as determined by the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament)
$300,000 with an ACC title
$400,000 with a trip to the Final Four
$500,000 with an NCAA title
Additional bonus
$10,000 reaching the First Four of the NCAA tournament
$25,000 reaching the first round of the NCAA tournament
$50,000 being ranked in the top 25 in final AP or USA Today polls
$50,000 reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament
$100,000 reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament
$100,000 being ranked in the top 10 in final AP or USA Today polls
$100,000 winning the ACC regular-season title (as determined by the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament)
$100,000 winning the ACC title
$150,000 reaching the Final Eight of the NCAA tournament
$200,000 reaching the Final Four of the NCAA tournament
$250,000 reaching the championship game of the NCAA tournament
$400,000 winning the NCAA championship
The NCAA tournament bonuses are not cumulative. That means a trip to the Sweet 16 is worth $100,000, not $100,000 plus the First Four and First round bonuses.
The contract includes several academic-performance bonuses:
Federal Graduation Rate (FGR)
70 to 79 percent: $25,000
80 to 89 percent: $50,000
90 to 99 percent: $75,000
100 percent: $100,000
Graduate Success Rate (GSR)
70 to 79 percent: $25,000
80 to 89 percent: $50,000
90 to 99 percent: $75,000
100 percent: $100,000
Academic Progress Rate (APR)
970 to 979: $25,000
980 to 989: $50,000
990 to 999: $75,000
1,000: $100,000
N.C. State’s most recent academic scores were FGR (38), GSR (71) and APR (966).
Automatic contract extensions
One year:
▪ if N.C. State makes the NCAA tournament in 2018, 2019, 2020
▪ if N.C. State makes the Sweet 16 in 2021, 2022 or 2023
Two years:
▪ if N.C. State goes to the Final Four
▪ if N.C. State wins the ACC regular-season title
▪ if N.C. State wins the ACC tournament
