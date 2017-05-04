NC State’s new recruiting graphics a hit on social media

N.C. State’s recruiting pitch has come a long way from the “YOU = BALLER” days.
The Wolfpack football program has gotten fairly sophisticated with its souped-up graphics on social media this spring with the addition of Tyler McEntire as director of creative media.
McEntire, or “T Mac,” was working as a graduate assistant coach at Appalachian State before he was hired by N.C. State coach Dave Doeren in March. Doeren revamped his recruiting support staff this spring with the addition of Billy Glasscock as director of player personnel, Will Christopherson and Merci Falaise in what is a part of a catch-all department called “creative services.”
Given almost all recruits are on Instagram, Twitter or any other type of social media app, it makes sense that college programs would attempt to communicate and appeal to recruits in a very 2017 way.
“Technology has changed how we recruit,” Doeren said. “So your manpower and how you use the people in your office has to change, too.”
McEntire’s graphics work has stood out on Twitter this spring. On Thursday, he created a “Star Wars” themed graphic for May 4 (May the Fourth Be With You, get it?).
Before the NFL draft, McEntire produced this graphic which illustrates the former and current NFL products from the state of North Carolina who are from N.C. State:
Three months after Doeren was hired, his former director of player personnel made waves on the Internet when a hand-written letter, in mostly all-caps, to a recruit was made public. The letter is memorable, and was widely-mocked at the time, for the inclusion of “NC STATE NEEDS = BALLERS” and “YOU = BALLER.”
McEntire’s work has made a splash in the opposite direction. Doeren has been impressed with his work.
“It’s not easy to find graphics person that understands football and really loves sitting there and doing those things,” Doeren said.
