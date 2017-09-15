What does NC State have to show for its four starting NFL quarterbacks? Good question.

With Jacoby Brissett expected to start for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, N.C. State will have four former quarterbacks starting in the NFL this week.

Impressive.

Only three other schools – Miami (in 1993), Michigan (in 2004) and Southern California (in 2009) – have had four former quarterbacks start in the NFL in the same week.

That’s impressive company to keep.

This cements N.C. State’s claim as the current “Quarterback U.” in college football.

Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers), Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) and Mike Glennon (Chicago Bears) all started in Week 1. Brissett’s start with the Colts, after being traded at the end of the preseason by the New England Patriots, means that one-eighth of the NFL’s starting quarterbacks graduated from N.C. State.

That’s good for N.C. State, even with Wilson’s complicated exit in Wisconsin in 2011. But it also raises the question: What exactly does N.C. State have to show for all of that NFL talent?

NC State's W/L record with Rivers-Wilson-Glennon-Brissett and without, in YP form pic.twitter.com/EM64344LtP — Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 15, 2017

The long answer: More overall wins, more bowl trips and more bowl wins than the school historically produces.

The short, sobering answer: no titles (ACC or otherwise) and fewer conference wins than the school historically produces.

In 11 seasons with Brissett (2014-15), Glennon (2011-12), Wilson (2008-10) or Rivers (2000-03) as the starter, N.C. State compiled an 84-57 overall record and 42-46 mark in ACC play.

N.C. State has never won a national title and hasn’t won an ACC title since 1979. Wilson came the closest in 2010 but N.C. State stumbled in the regular-season finale at Maryland, costing the Wolfpack a division title and spot in the ACC championship game.

Breakdown of Rivers-Wilson-Glennon-Brissett at NC State, in YP form (last col means that team beat ACC champ) pic.twitter.com/kAJGs8fZEd — Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 15, 2017

In Rivers’ sophomore season, N.C. State beat ACC champion Florida State – the only team to do so – but lost to Georgia Tech, Virginia and Maryland. Glennon beat the eventual ACC champion in 2011 (Clemson) and 2012 (Florida State) but N.C. State could finish no better than 4-4 in league play.

On the down side, N.C. State won 47.7 percent of its ACC games with the NFL quartet but has won 49.8 percent (171-172-8) without them.

And while N.C. State couldn’t win even a conference title, Miami, Michigan and USC each won at least one national title (two each for USC and Miami) with their respective NFL quartets.

On the bright side, with Rivers-Wilson-Glennon-Brissett, N.C. State won 59.6 percent of its games. The school’s record winning percentage without those four quarterbacks is 49.4 percent (500-512-55).

Also, N.C. State went 6-4 in 10 bowl games (in 11 seasons) with its quartet of quarterbacks. The Wolfpack made 20 bowl appearances (in 53 seasons) between 1947 and 1999 and compiled a 10-9-1 record in those games.

More Videos 0:44 NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work' Pause 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 1:50 Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 0:55 Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized 1:34 Moore County's coldest case 0:49 Four star recruit Manny Bates on committing to NC State 2:12 Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' 2:09 Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking 3:29 In August NC State police chief discussed information leading to disciplinary actions on football players Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon talks with Joe Giglio VIDEO: Former NC State star and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon talks with the News and Observer's Joe Giglio in Raleigh, NC Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon talks with Joe Giglio VIDEO: Former NC State star and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon talks with the News and Observer's Joe Giglio in Raleigh, NC Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Jessaca Giglio jmgiglio@newsobserver.com