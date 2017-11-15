NC State in the Orange Bowl? What it would take to make it happen.

More Videos

NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here' 1:46

NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here'

Pause
Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Superheroes swing into action to bring joy to sick kids 1:14

Superheroes swing into action to bring joy to sick kids

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

At least 4 dead after California shootings, suspected gunman grew up in Cary 3:02

At least 4 dead after California shootings, suspected gunman grew up in Cary

Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud 0:22

Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud

Deadly California shooting 'a total of seven shooting scenes' 1:58

Deadly California shooting 'a total of seven shooting scenes'

Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking 2:09

Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio 3:05

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio

Hurricanes' Brock McGinn talks physical play 0:55

Hurricanes' Brock McGinn talks physical play

  • NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here'

    NC State football coach Dave Doeren previews the Wolfpack's game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during a media availability Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

NC State football coach Dave Doeren previews the Wolfpack's game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during a media availability Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. ACC
NC State football coach Dave Doeren previews the Wolfpack's game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during a media availability Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. ACC
State Now

State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

State Now

NC State in the Orange Bowl? What it would take to make it happen.

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

November 15, 2017 4:08 PM

If the College Football Playoff started today, N.C. State would be in the Orange Bowl.

That’s how the ACC’s contract with the Orange Bowl works.

There is a hitch for the Wolfpack to stay in position to play in its first major bowl game: Both Clemson and Miami have to stay in the top 4 of the College Football Playoff rankings. Or N.C. State has to pass one of those teams in the CFP rankings.

The odds are against the status quo. Clemson and Miami will meet in Charlotte on Dec. 2 in the ACC title game – and one team has to lose.

Still, there is a chance for N.C. State (7-3) to land in Miami for the prestigious bowl game on Dec. 30.

Here’s why:

The ACC’s six-year contract with the Orange Bowl, signed in 2014 when the CFP format began, guarantees the ACC a spot in the game when it is not one of the semifinal games for the playoff.

The Sugar and Rose Bowls are the designated playoff games this season.

If the ACC champion is picked for the playoff (which has happened the past three years), the next highest-ranked ACC team in the CFP poll goes to the Orange.

The latest CFP rankings, released Tuesday night, have Clemson at No. 2 and Miami at No. 3. N.C. State is the next ACC team at No. 19.

So, if both Miami and Clemson remain in the playoff, N.C. State would be slotted into the Orange Bowl.

Virginia Tech (7-3), ahead of N.C. State in last week’s rankings, dropped out of CFP poll this week after its loss to Georgia Tech.

Last year, Florida State (9-3) was ranked No. 11 and made the Orange Bowl. In 2014, No. 11 Georgia Tech (10-2) filled the ACC slot.

In 2015, the Orange Bowl was a semifinal game for the playoff.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

N.C. State would need some help from the committee – to pick both Clemson and Miami after the ACC title game — and it would also need to take care of its own business.

The Wolfpack plays at Wake Forest (6-4) on Saturday night and closes the season at home with North Carolina (2-8) on Nov. 25.

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said he didn’t watch the CFP rankings show on Tuesday night.

“All we can do is just keep winning and hope that that gets us where we want to be in the end,” Doeren said.

If the loser of the Clemson-Miami game falls out of the top 4, N.C. State will still have some good bowl options and likely would play in the state of Florida.

Orlando could have two slots – the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 (vs. an SEC opponent) and the Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28 (vs. a Big 12 opponent – for ACC teams.

The ACC gets a second spot in Orlando, in the Citrus Bowl, when the Big Ten gets a spot in the Orange Bowl. The ACC is guaranteed a spot in the Citrus three times over the course of the six-year contract. In the first three years of the deal, it has only happened once.

N.C. State and Virginia Tech would top Orlando’s wish list. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, where N.C. State beat Notre Dame after the 2002 season, would also be interested in a 9-3 or 8-4 N.C. State.

In the ACC’s bowl order, Orlando would make its choice or choices before Jacksonville.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here' 1:46

NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here'

Pause
Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Superheroes swing into action to bring joy to sick kids 1:14

Superheroes swing into action to bring joy to sick kids

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

At least 4 dead after California shootings, suspected gunman grew up in Cary 3:02

At least 4 dead after California shootings, suspected gunman grew up in Cary

Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud 0:22

Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud

Deadly California shooting 'a total of seven shooting scenes' 1:58

Deadly California shooting 'a total of seven shooting scenes'

Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking 2:09

Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio 3:05

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio

Hurricanes' Brock McGinn talks physical play 0:55

Hurricanes' Brock McGinn talks physical play

  • Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

    Coach Kevin Keatts talks about his first win as the Wolfpack coach with a 102-67 victory over VMI, his fast-paced style, Braxton Beverly’s eligibility, and the free chicken rule on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

View More Video

N.C. State beat writer Joe Giglio

State Now

Joe Giglio has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

About this blog



Joe Giglio has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

On Twitter: @jwgiglio