How good is NC State? Voters and computers can’t quite figure out the Wolfpack

More Videos

How good is NC State? 2:20

How good is NC State?

Pause
NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here' 1:46

NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here'

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

NC State's Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown 0:47

NC State's Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade 2:34

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade

California shooter and Cary native 'deranged' and 'paranoid' 3:41

California shooter and Cary native "deranged" and "paranoid"

Sir Walter Raleigh, a man of many garbs 1:26

Sir Walter Raleigh, a man of many garbs

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win” 7:53

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win”

See why not to deep fry a Thanksgiving turkey 1:50

See why not to deep fry a Thanksgiving turkey

  • How good is NC State?

    NC State has a chance to make school history. Can they? The News and Observer’s Joe Giglio previews the Wolfpack's game against the red, burning, fire hot Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

NC State has a chance to make school history. Can they? The News and Observer’s Joe Giglio previews the Wolfpack's game against the red, burning, fire hot Wake Forest Demon Deacons. ACC, News and Observer, Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
NC State has a chance to make school history. Can they? The News and Observer’s Joe Giglio previews the Wolfpack's game against the red, burning, fire hot Wake Forest Demon Deacons. ACC, News and Observer, Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
State Now

State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

State Now

How good is NC State? Voters and computers can’t quite figure out the Wolfpack

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

November 16, 2017 12:32 PM

Ten games is usually enough of a sample size to figure out a team. N.C. State might be the exception.

Poll voters and computer rankings can’t come to a consensus on the Wolfpack with only two regular-season games left.

Dave Doeren’s fifth-team has a 7-3 record and is ranked in the top 25 in three polls. The Wolfpack has a chance to win seven ACC games for the first time in school history and 10 games in a season for the only second time.

But the question remains, especially after an ugly performance in a win at Boston College, how good is N.C. State?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We’re as good as we want to be,” junior running back Nyheim Hines said.

Maybe but opinions vary on the Wolfpack (7-3) heading into Saturday’s game at Wake Forest (6-4).

N.C. State is ranked No. 19 by the College Football Playoff selection committee but No. 38 in one advanced metric computer poll.

The coaches have the Wolfpack at No. 22 in the USA Today poll and the AP top 25 has State at No. 25. Jeff Sagarin’s computer poll places the Wolfpack right in that range, at No. 21, while Bill Connelly’s S&P+ ratings have N.C. State down at No. 38.

Before you dismiss Connelly’s ranking, the same formula had a 7-6 N.C. State team at No. 25 in his final 2016 rating.

“We can’t control what people think of us,” Hines said.

In truth, the CFP ranking is the only one that matters. At No. 19, N.C. State is in position to make the Orange Bowl, if both Clemson and Miami remain in the top 4 of the playoff rankings.

N.C. State’s problem is what are probably its two best wins – 27-21 at Florida State on Sept. 23 and 39-25 over Louisville – have been diluted.

When N.C. State faced Florida State (3-6), the Seminoles were ranked No. 12 and had a 0-1 record with a loss to No. 1 Alabama. Louisville (6-4) had a 4-1 record (with only a loss to Clemson) and was ranked No. 17.

“We beat Florida State when they were ranked,” Hines said. “We beat Louisville when they were ranked. That’s all we can do, win the games.”

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

More Videos

How good is NC State? 2:20

How good is NC State?

Pause
NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here' 1:46

NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here'

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

NC State's Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown 0:47

NC State's Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade 2:34

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade

California shooter and Cary native 'deranged' and 'paranoid' 3:41

California shooter and Cary native "deranged" and "paranoid"

Sir Walter Raleigh, a man of many garbs 1:26

Sir Walter Raleigh, a man of many garbs

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win” 7:53

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win”

See why not to deep fry a Thanksgiving turkey 1:50

See why not to deep fry a Thanksgiving turkey

  • NC State's Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown

    Watch a time-lapse as NC State running back Nyheim Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown run in the Wolfpack's 17-14 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

NC State's Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown

Watch a time-lapse as NC State running back Nyheim Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown run in the Wolfpack's 17-14 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Given the Wolfpack had an 0-11 record against FSU, Louisville and Clemson the previous three seasons, the players are not about to apologize for going 2-1 against that group of Atlantic Division heavyweights.

“We’re not a team that usually does that,” senior guard Tony Adams said.

Strictly by record, N.C. State’s best win this season was against Marshall (7-3).

The strength of schedule numbers do favor N.C. State. That might explain why the playoff committee is so keen on them. According to the statistic the committee uses, the cumulative record of opponents (53-46), N.C. State has the 11th-toughest schedule in the country. Sagarin’s metric ranks the Wolfpack schedule at No. 12.

“I know our strength of schedule is real,” Doeren said.

The problem for N.C. State is it lost to the two best teams on its schedule – Clemson (9-1) and Notre Dame (8-2) – and to South Carolina (7-3).

The wins over Boston College (5-5) and Syracuse (4-6) are the two of the best on State’s resume over Power 5 opponents.

N.C. State’s performance in a 17-14 win at Boston College last week didn’t help its national perception.

“We didn’t play our best,” Adams said. “We were very fortunate to come out with a win.”

N.C. State’s best performance was probably in a 38-31 loss to Clemson, ranked No. 2 by the CFP committee.

The past two years, N.C. State has been able to put its best game together for Wake Forest — a 33-16 win last year in Raleigh and a 35-17 win in Winston-Salem in 2015.

Maybe a red-hot Wake Forest team, which has scored 143 points the past three weeks, will bring out the best in the Wolfpack again.

There is one way for N.C. State to prove how good it really is.

“If we win out, we’ll see where that puts us,” Doeren said. “We have to win out first.”

More Videos

How good is NC State? 2:20

How good is NC State?

Pause
NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here' 1:46

NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here'

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

NC State's Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown 0:47

NC State's Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade 2:34

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade

California shooter and Cary native 'deranged' and 'paranoid' 3:41

California shooter and Cary native "deranged" and "paranoid"

Sir Walter Raleigh, a man of many garbs 1:26

Sir Walter Raleigh, a man of many garbs

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win” 7:53

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win”

See why not to deep fry a Thanksgiving turkey 1:50

See why not to deep fry a Thanksgiving turkey

  • NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here'

    NC State football coach Dave Doeren previews the Wolfpack's game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during a media availability Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here'

NC State football coach Dave Doeren previews the Wolfpack's game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during a media availability Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

ACC

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

Strength of the Pack

One factor helping N.C. State with the College Football Playoff selection committee is its strength of schedule. The committee relies on the cumulative record of opponents for SoS comparisons. According to ncaa.com, N.C. State’s schedule strength ranks No. 11 in the country.

Opponent

Record

Result

South Carolina

7-3

L, 35-28

Marshall

7-3

W, 37-20

Florida State

3-6

W, 27-21

Syracuse

4-6

W, 33-25

Louisville

6-4

W, 39-25

Pittsburgh

4-6

W, 35-17

Notre Dame

8-2

L, 35-14

Clemson

9-1

L, 38-31

Boston College

5-5

W, 17-14

Total

53-36

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How good is NC State? 2:20

How good is NC State?

Pause
NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here' 1:46

NC State's Doeren: 'This is probably the best Wake team we have played since I have been here'

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

NC State's Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown 0:47

NC State's Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade 2:34

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade

California shooter and Cary native 'deranged' and 'paranoid' 3:41

California shooter and Cary native "deranged" and "paranoid"

Sir Walter Raleigh, a man of many garbs 1:26

Sir Walter Raleigh, a man of many garbs

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win” 7:53

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win”

See why not to deep fry a Thanksgiving turkey 1:50

See why not to deep fry a Thanksgiving turkey

  • Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

    Coach Kevin Keatts talks about his first win as the Wolfpack coach with a 102-67 victory over VMI, his fast-paced style, Braxton Beverly’s eligibility, and the free chicken rule on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

View More Video

N.C. State beat writer Joe Giglio

State Now

Joe Giglio has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

About this blog



Joe Giglio has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

On Twitter: @jwgiglio