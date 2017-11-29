Dave Doeren’s contract talks with NC State are at a standstill. Could he leave?

Alone in first place in the Atlantic Division, ranked No. 14 in the country and off to N.C. State’s best start in 15 years, Dave Doeren was ready to bet on himself.

After three losses in five games, that bet might not pay off for Doeren at N.C. State. It might even lead him to a different job.

Contract negotiations between Doeren and N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow are at a standstill, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Doeren and Yow met on Sunday, a day after the Wolfpack beat North Carolina and finished the regular season with an 8-4 record – the best of Doeren’s five seasons in Raleigh. Those talks broke down without a deal.

Doeren, according to a source, has been trying to gauge interest from other schools, three in the SEC, in particular: Mississippi, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

The Ole Miss and Mississippi State jobs have been filled. The Tennessee job, turned down by Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy on Tuesday, remains open with Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as the reported front-runner.

USA Today reported on Wednesday that Doeren “was close” to becoming Ole Miss’ coach before the Rebels beat Mississippi State in the regular-season finale and removed the interim tag from Matt Luke’s title.

Doeren’s preference, according to a second source, is to remain at N.C. State, where he has a 33-30 overall record.

Both Yow and Doeren declined to comment on Wednesday.

Saturday’s win triggered a $50,000 bonus, $100,000 raise and one-year automatic extension in Doeren’s contract. His current deal is worth about $2.2 million annually and it runs through the 2020 season.

Doeren’s annual compensation (base salary worth $840,000, annual supplemental package worth $1,360,000) ranks 10th out of the 12 ACC salaries in the USA Today database (tax records are not yet available for second year coaches at private schools Miami and Syracuse).

The average ACC salary is $3.46 million, according to the database.

Yow had said on Saturday, after the UNC win, that negotiations were “moving along nicely” but talks haven’t been moving in the right direction since Yow had announced in October that a new deal was imminent.

At 6-1, and a game ahead of Clemson in the loss column in the Atlantic Division standings, Doeren didn’t think the initial extension offer was a substantial enough raise to his salary or allowed for enough money for his assistant coaches.

He didn’t sign the deal, according to a source, instead preferring to let the season play out and perhaps improve his bargaining position.

The Wolfpack did finish with a 6-2 ACC record, its best conference mark since 1994, but last-minute losses to Clemson (38-31) and Wake Forest (30-24) kept State from playing for the ACC title and from turning in a bigger season.

Yow hired Doeren from Northern Illinois after the 2012 season to turn the Wolfpack into a “top-25 program.” N.C. State is ranked No. 24 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

Doeren has led N.C. State to a bowl game in each of the past four years but has a 15-25 record in ACC play.

Doeren was close to losing his job during the 2016 season, which has also caused some resentment between the 45-year-old coach and his boss.

N.C. State was 5-6 going into the regular-season finale last year at UNC. A loss in that game and Yow would have likely replaced Doeren.

N.C. State won that game 28-21 in Chapel Hill and then beat Vanderbilt in the bowl game to finish 7-6.

“I’m glad we were able to finish the way we did so the administration would allow us to continue our work,” Doeren told ESPN earlier this month.

With or without Doeren, N.C. State is in for a transition season in 2018. The Wolfpack will lose 20 seniors off of this team and there is the potential for quarterback Ryan Finley to go pro.

Doeren was on the road recruiting Tuesday and Wednesday. Kicker Chris Dunn, one of Doeren’s most important recruits, posted a picture of Doeren and assistant coach Aaron Henry at Dunn’s Lexington home on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Thanks to @StateCoachD and @AaronHenry7 for the home visit tonight!” Dunn wrote. “Continuing to thank God for the chance to play at NC State and for this staff!”