NC State's Omer Yurtseven to meet with Kevin Keatts about his future, says his dad

Omer Yurtseven is mulling his future at N.C. State.

The 7-0 sophomore center from Istanbul, Turkey, was scheduled to meet with N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts on Tuesday to discuss whether he’ll turn professional or remain with the Wolfpack for another season, according to Yurtseven's father.

Erdogan Yurtseven, wrote to The News and Observer that a decision is looming.

“Coach and Omer will speak today and decide what will happen,” Erdogan Yurtseven wrote in a message on Tuesday.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts and N.C. State basketball officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Yurtseven, who will turn 20 on June 18, went through the NBA draft process, without hiring an agent, a year ago after his freshman season. He attended the NBA Draft Combine, where the feedback he received pegged him as going anywhere from late in the first round to early in the second round.

But he ultimately withdrew and returned to N.C. State. Yurtseven has said he believed Keatts would help him improve the areas of his game, defense and rebounding, that drew criticism from NBA scouts.

Yurtseven played well last summer with the Turkish national team at the FIBA U20 European championships in Greece, where he averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds per game while making 61 percent of his shots.

Yurtseven’s play improved dramatically from his freshman to sophomore seasons with the Wolfpack. After averaging 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 2016-17, Yurtseven turned in a season averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds with the Wolfpack this season.

He had six games with double-figures in scoring and rebounding, including three in ACC play.

His defensive numbers improved along with his offensive production.

Yurtseven’s block percentage, which is blocks divided by the opponent’s two-point field goal attempts, improved to 7.7 percent, according to kenpom.com. That was good for 65th in the country among Division I players. His block percentage as a freshman was just 3.8 percent.

Players with NCAA eligibility remaining have until 11:59 p.m. on April 22 to declare for the NBA draft. The NBA Draft Combine is May 16-20 in Chicago.

As long as a college player doesn’t hire an agent, the deadline to withdraw and return to school is June 11 at 5 p.m.