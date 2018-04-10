Dennis Smith Jr., NC State referenced in updated FBI indictment

The FBI on Tuesday announced the filing of a superseding indictment in the college basketball investigation that expands the scope of the charged wire fraud conspiracy and alleged payments to include additional families of student athletes, including an athlete at N.C. State that appears to be Dennis Smith Jr., who left for the NBA last summer after his freshman year.
While neither Smith nor any N.C. State coaches were indicted Tuesday, Christian Dawkins, Merl Code and James Gatto, who were all arrested last September and indicted last November in the government’s original charges in the case, are named in the superseding indictment released on Tuesday for their involvement with players recruited by N.C. State, Kansas, Miami and Louisville.
Documents released on Tuesday don’t name any N.C. State players or coaches. But details in them make it clear the player involved is Dennis Smith, Jr., who played for the Wolfpack in the 2016-17 season before entering the NBA Draft.
According to the FBI investigation, Gatto conspired to funnel $40,000 to Smith’s father to secure Smith’s commitment to N.C. State. The FBI pointed out that N.C. State was under contract with adidas at the time.
The indictment points out that Smith committed to N.C. State in September 2015 only to begin having second thoughts. At that time, Gatto agreed to funnel $40,000 through an N.C. State coach, who is not named in the indictment, to Smith’s father.
The coaches who recruited and coached Smith at N.C. State, including head coach Mark Gottfried, were fired in March 2017.
The FBI investigation said the money was withdrawn from an account that Gatto controlled and was delivered to the coach in North Carolina. The coach told Gatto the money had been subsequently paid to Smith’s father.
In December, Smith signed a financial aid agreement with N.C. State and enrolled in school for the spring semester, beginning in January 2016.
The indictment alleges that Gatto, Smith’s father and the unnamed coach made false statements to the NCAA and to N.C. State regarding Smith, Jr.’s eligibility.
N.C. State athletics department spokesman Fred Demarest released a statement acknowledging the new indictment on Tuesday night.
In it, he said the school contacted Gottfried and his former assistant coaches about the FBI's allegations last year.
"NC State’s Office of General Counsel and Athletics’ Compliance staff contacted former basketball coaches asking whether they had any knowledge of or involvement in any activity related to the allegations coming from the U.S. Attorney’s Office," Demarest said in the statement. "Former staff questioned stated they had neither any knowledge nor involvement.."
The statement also said "NC State will continue to fully cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and keep the NCAA updated throughout this investigation."
On Jan. 17, N.C. State received a subpoena asking for records pertaining to Smith's recruitment. The U.S. Attorney asked for:
-- Any communications between any member of the NC State Athletics Department, including the basketball coaching staff, and Smith, his father Dennis Smith, trainer Shawn Farmer and "any other family member or representative of Smith."
-- Any communications regarding Smith, his family or representatives.
-- Documents associated with Smith's enrollment, financial aid and athlete eligibility, including any drafts.
-- All communications between any member of the athletics department and James Gatto, Christopher Rivers, Thomas "TJ" Gassnola, Anthony Coleman, Merl Code and "any other representative of adidas." Gatto and Code work for adidas and have been arrested in the probe. News reports list Rivers, Gassnola and Coleman as having ties to the apparel company. Coleman is reportedly an assistant coach with the Arizona State basketball team.
-- Personnel files for Gottfried and Orlando Early, his assistant coach who handled recruiting for the basketball program, including employment contracts and documents reflecting "terms of compensation."
-- Any forms signed by Early regarding student-athlete eligibility, and any representations made by Early regarding student-athlete eligibility.
This is a developing story.
Comments