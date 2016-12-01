Photo Gallery: Indiana 76, North Carolina 67 | 11.30.16

Indiana’s James Blackmon (1) reacts after sinking a basket to give Indiana a 17 point lead in the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his players warm up prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Indiana on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson, out with a foot injury, watches his teammates warm up for their game against Indiana on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams chats with Indiana head coach Tom Crean before their game on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and his assistants stand for the National Anthem prior to the tip off against Indiana on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44), Joel Berry II (2), and Kennedy Meeks (3) wait for their introduction into the starting lineup against Indiana on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) defends Indiana’s OG Anunoby (3) in the first half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot over the Indiana defense in the first half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
Indiana’s De’Ron Davis (20) defends North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) in the first half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
Indiana’s Josh Newkirk (2) and OG Anunoby (3) double team North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) in the first half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
Indiana’s Juwan Morgan (13) shoots over North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) in the first half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives against Indiana’s Josh Newkirk (2) in the first half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) shoots over Indiana’s Devote Green (11) in the first half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
Indiana head coach Tom Crean elbows official Gene Steratore as he objects to a call against his team during the first half against North Carolna on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) defends Indiana’s Josh Newkirk (2) in the first half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches as his team falls behind Indiana by 16 points in the first half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Indiana’s O.G. Anunoby (3) during the second half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) lands in the seats of Indiana fans after chasing a loose ball in the second half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson out with a foot injury applauds his teammates in the second half against Indiana on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Indiana’s OG Anunoby (3) and Thomas Bryant (31) in the second half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams cracks a smile as he watches the Tar Heels cut into a lead by Indiana during the second half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) tries for a steal from Indiana’s OG Anunoby (3) in the second half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) fouls Indiana’s De’Ron Davis (20) in the second half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) breaks to the basket against Indiana’s Thomas Bryant (31) and Juwan Morgan (13) during the second half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team during the second half against Indiana on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
Indiana’s Thomas Bryant (31) and Juwan Morgan (13) double team North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) during the second half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) get a dunk over Indiana’s Juwan Morgan (13) during the second half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) tries for a steal from Indiana’s James Blackmon (1) in the second half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams studies play as the Tar Heels cut into a lead by Indiana during the second half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Nate Britt (0) try for a steal from Indiana’s James Blackmon (1) in the second half on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) and Justin Jackson (44) leave the court following the Tar Heels’ 76-67 loss to Indiana on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams leaves the court following the Tar Heels’ 75-67 loss to Indiana on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
