What to know about UNC at Clemson

1:39 UNC's Switzer heads into workouts for NFL draft Pause

2:46 Fedora: 'Our guys fought all the way to the end'

2:28 UNC's Trubisky reflects on the Tar Heels' loss to Stanford in the Sun Bowl and the fumble

4:46 North Carolina coach Roy Williams: “Their coach did a much better job”

0:59 Gov. Cooper signs oath of office

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

3:15 Canes' equipment manager steps in to play goalie against Tampa Bay

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - what happened?