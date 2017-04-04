UNC beats Gonzaga to win the national championship - and Twitter goes crazy

North Carolina beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday night to win its sixth national title.
Here’s what Twitter had to say.
Wow pic.twitter.com/b3A9Nbuo8y— Henry Gargan (@hgargan) April 4, 2017
Berry's jersey headed to the rafters with the MOP honor.— Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) April 4, 2017
With some very happy @UNC_Basketball fans who are pretty stoked tonight! Congrats Tar Heels from @UVA girl! #ACC pic.twitter.com/a906ncBWDD— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) April 4, 2017
Proud winner of the delta sig bracket tournament, thank you Tar Heels— Joe Monaco (@JoeMonaco8) April 4, 2017
I guess the ceiling really was the roof smh— Julius Hodge (@Follow24Hodge) April 4, 2017
Joel berry=— Hunter Curtis (@HunterCurtis3) April 4, 2017
So @theACC wins both the @CFBPlayoff with @ClemsonFB and now the Men's title with @UNC_Basketball win tonight. Congrats!— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 4, 2017
What a team. So proud to be a Tar Heel!— Marcus Paige (@marcuspaige5) April 4, 2017
UNC goes to back-to-back title games and wins second without an above-average (or even maybe average) NBA player on either roster.— Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) April 4, 2017
“I’m keeping this for the rest of my life."— Henry Gargan (@hgargan) April 4, 2017
-Andrew MacGee, at junior at UNC pic.twitter.com/PIt0HCyXfm
Heels!!! Congrats to @UNC_Basketball .— Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) April 4, 2017
Natty Champs!!
Still not a great shooting night for Joel Berry but he brought that snarl and competitiveness and wasn't taking no for an answer— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) April 4, 2017
Roy ... pic.twitter.com/Y3lGOhThzy— Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) April 4, 2017
That didn't take long. #franklinstreet pic.twitter.com/hh6vZHskct— Stephen Wiseman (@stevewisemanNC) April 4, 2017
Cardiac-heels baby— Heel Athletics (@HeelAthletics) April 4, 2017
Dean's smiling tonight... #heels— TheMSMaven (@franster23) April 4, 2017
Maybe MJ knew something we didn't know with that whole "Ceiling is the Roof" thing....— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) April 4, 2017
Until November, college basketball. Hurry back.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) April 4, 2017
