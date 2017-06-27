No. 1 running back Zamir ‘Zeus’ White announces he’s heading to Georgia, not UNC

North Carolina will not be getting Zamir White.
White, the top running back in the country, and No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2018, according to 247sports, announced he will play for the Georgia Bulldogs next year.
He made his announcement on his mother’s birthday at his high school, Scotland County High, in Laurinburg, North Carolina, surrounded by friends and family.
“This thing was just hard,” he said.
The Tar Heels had a shot at landing him. He had visited Chapel Hill multiple times, the latest was the last week when he attended UNC’s annual “Freak Show.” The Freak Show is an annual football recruiting camp that showcases some of the top talent.
White, who is 5-11, 211 pounds, was there but did not participate in the camp. White chose between UNC, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.
White, nicknamed ‘Zeus,’ rushed for 1,776 yards and scored 26 touchdowns in 2016. He averaged 9.7 yards per carry.
He finished the 2015 season with 2,159 yards and 41 touchdowns. He was voted the N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year last season.
UNC has commitments from 10 players in the class of 2018. White would have been the Tar Heels’ first five star prospect since defensive end Donte Paige-Moss signed in 2009.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments