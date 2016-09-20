UNC defensive coordinator Gene Chizik: Tar Heels “soft” and “this game could get ugly”

1:48 Highlights from UNC's win over James Madison Pause

2:40 UNC's Larry Fedora previews Pitt game

1:20 Carolina's Blind Side

0:21 Attorney says DA's office clear they do not intend to pursue criminal charges sexual assault case

3:20 UNC student says she was sexually assaulted by Tar Heel football player

1:50 UNC, Duke and N.C. State mascots have some rivalry fun

1:50 Aussie Kicker Tom Sheldon Joins Tar Heels

1:04 UNC's Fedora says Illinois defense strong

2:18 Fedora says lack of consistency key in UNC in loss to Georgia

0:32 UNC Trubisky hopes to run offense at a faster pace