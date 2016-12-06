Opportunity awaits UNC’s Seventh Woods

Joel Berry, the North Carolina junior point guard, will not play on Wednesday against Davidson after he suffered a sprained ankle during the Tar Heels' victory against Radford on Sunday. With Berry out, an opportunity awaits for Seventh Woods, the freshman guard.
UNC coach Roy Williams on Tuesday acknowledged that he's considering inserting Woods into the starting lineup on Wednesday night. Williams said he hadn't decided who will start in place of Berry, and Williams said he might ease Woods into the Davidson game.
“You can go two ways,” Williams said, “and throw him out there and say sink or swim. Or you can try to feed him a little bit, get him a little bit (of playing time). … And so I don't know where we are now.”
Woods arrived in college amid high expectations, in part because of a highlight tape that went viral during his freshman year of high school. The transition to the college game has been a difficult one, though, and Woods at times has struggled during UNC's first nine games.
In about 12 minutes of playing time per game, Woods has averaged 3 points and is shooting 27.8 percent. He has more turnovers (16) than assists. Regardless of whether he starts on Wednesday, Woods will take on an expanded role in Berry's absence. Berry might not play on Sunday against Tennessee.
Williams said Woods has made progress – “somewhat” – during the first month of the season.
“There's still a Seventh out there that nobody's seen yet,” Williams said. “That I've seen that nobody else has, that no one has seen in a North Carolina uniform. There's a guy there that I haven't seen yet.”
More to come on this developing story.
