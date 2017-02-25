UNC Now

February 25, 2017 6:41 PM

UNC clinches No. 1 seed in ACC tournament

UNC Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Tar Heel sports

By Andrew Carter

acarter@newsobserver.com

PITTSBURGH

North Carolina won twice on Saturday. First was the 85-67 victory at Pittsburgh, which guaranteed the Tar Heels a double-bye in ACC tournament. Then, about four hours later, the Tar Heels won again when Miami defeated Duke.

The Hurricanes' victory knocked Duke out of contention in the race for the ACC regular-season championship, and it ensured that UNC will enter the ACC tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Tar Heels will play on noon on Thursday, March 9, at the Barclays Center.

UNC will play either the tournament's No. 8 seed or the No. 9 seed. Those two teams – they'd be Virginia and Virginia Tech if the tournament was played today, though the standings will change – will play each other on Wednesday.

Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame could all still tie UNC in the ACC standings, if those teams win their remaining regular season games and if the Tar Heels lose theirs. The Tar Heels, though, defeated all of those teams, and thus own the tiebreaker against them all.

This is the eighth time in Roy Williams' 14 seasons that UNC has won the ACC's regular-season championship. During the same span, no other coach has won more than three ACC regular-season championships.

Andrew Carter: 919-829-8944, @_andrewcarter

Related content

UNC Now

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Top recruit Zion Williamson throws down vicious dunk

View more video

UNC beat writer Andrew Carter

UNC Now

Andrew Carter has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the UNC Tar Heels.

Sports Videos