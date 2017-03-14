Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg meets with Roy Williams, Coach K

Here was Mark Zuckerberg, in a Facebook comment, describing his trip to North Carolina on Monday: “I tried Cheerwine and it was very good. I also enjoyed the Carolina BBQ.”
Smart man, indeed. Zuckerberg, the creator of Facebook who is worth, oh, $56 billion or so, continued his tour of America on Monday and met with the North Carolina basketball team and coach Roy Williams. Zuckerberg also stopped in Durham and did the same with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and his team.
Williams during his weekly radio show spoke highly of Zuckerberg's visit. Williams said that during his coaching career he's met presidents and celebrities, but that he'd never shaken hands with someone worth $56.7 billion. That sort of money, Williams said, would buy a lot of rounds of golf.
Zuckerberg is traveling around the country to complete his annual “personal challenge,” as he described it in a Facebook post on Jan. 3. In recent years, those challenges have included things like running 365 miles, or reading 25 books.
This year Zuckerberg's challenge is “to have visited and met people in every state in the US by the end of the year.” To complete that challenge Zuckerberg wrote he'd need to travel to about 30 states this year. Monday, apparently, was North Carolina's turn.
Zuckerberg is doing this “to get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future,” he wrote in his Jan. 3 post. And so he met on Monday with Williams and Krzyzewski and talked about those kinds of things.
Specifically, Zuckerberg spoke with Williams and Krzyzewski about how they organize their teams. Zuckerberg detailed his visits with UNC and Duke in a Facebook post you can read here. He thanked Williams and Krzyzewski “for teaching me how you set values for your organizations – from making sure everyone feels ownership of the team to making sure the team feels like a family.”
Zuckerberg thanked UNC specifically:
“A special thanks to the UNC team for not laughing too hard at what was probably the worst basketball ever played on their court. I'd say my basketball is about as good as their coding, but at least one of the players I met is a computer science major so I don't even have that to fall back on.”
Zuckerberg posted a picture of himself shooting at the Smith Center, where some members of the UNC basketball team stood by watching, or recording the action with their phones. According to Zuckerberg, the Tar Heels gave him a nickname: “Zuckerbuckets.”
“It was thoroughly undeserved,” Zuckerberg wrote.
