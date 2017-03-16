UNC vs. Texas Southern: Where to watch and what to know

3:05 UNC’s Roy Williams on why Joel Berry sat for so long against Duke Pause

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts'

1:28 UNC's Joel Berry on Duke: 'I would love to get revenge on them again'

1:28 This sunbathing seal just swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

2:11 Woodall: Early UNC reviews of academic scandal were not probing investigations