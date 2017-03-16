Why UNC showed up to the NCAA tournament with fancy, old-school hats

3:11 UNC's Shea Rush makes hats for his Tar Heel teammates Pause

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts'

2:28 UNC coach Roy Williams on NCAA number one seed

0:52 Coach K: 'I love Grayson'

3:05 UNC’s Roy Williams on why Joel Berry sat for so long against Duke

1:23 Coach K on facing UNC: 'If we're fresh enough, it will be a great game."

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked'

0:17 Duke's Kennard celebrates hitting a three pointer