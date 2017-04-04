Longtime UNC assistant C.B. McGrath leaves for UNC-Wilmington after one final scouting report

1:45 UNC's Isaiah Hicks breaks down the final minute of the Tar Heels' win over Gonzaga Pause

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams: 'There's no better feeling in the world as a coach'

1:03 Relive the final seconds of UNC's NCAA National Championship

4:56 UNC's Justin Jackson reflects on his faith, his team and the task of defeating Gonzaga

1:59 UNC's Jackson: For us, this is an unbelievable feeling

0:56 UNC's Hicks: It is the best feeling I have ever felt

4:33 UNC's Justin Jackson speaks to media about the Tar Heels encore appearance at the Final Four

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

1:20 Carolina's Blind Side