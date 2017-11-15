North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson, middle, breaks through the Barton College defense for two of his 11 points on Oct. 27. Johnson had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn meniscus.
UNC basketball’s Cameron Johnson suffers knee injury

By Andrew Carter

acarter@newsobserver.com

November 15, 2017 4:51 PM

CHAPEL HILL

Cameron Johnson, the North Carolina junior forward who transferred from Pittsburgh over the summer, has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, the school announced on Wednesday. He was scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson, a 6-8 forward who was expected to start for the Tar Heels this season, endured the injury on Monday during a practice. He is expected to miss between four and six weeks, which means that Johnson could be healthy in time for the start of ACC play in late December.

“I’m extremely disappointed for Cameron,” UNC coach Roy Williams said in a statement. “The young man has been working hard to blend in with our team after being such a productive college player the last two-plus seasons.”

Johnson and Williams fought for Johnson's immediate eligibility at UNC. Pittsburgh originally attempted to put a restriction on Johnson's transfer that would have required him to sit out for one season. Eventually, the school gave him his full release.

Johnson missed the Tar Heels' season-opening 86-69 victory against Northern Iowa on Friday while recovering from a sprained neck. The neck injury and the knee injury are not related. He averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season for the Panthers.

Andrew Carter: 919-829-8944, @_andrewcarter

