North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Luke Maye (32) trap Bucknell’s Stephen Brown (2) during the first half on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Luke Maye (32) trap Bucknell’s Stephen Brown (2) during the first half on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Luke Maye (32) trap Bucknell’s Stephen Brown (2) during the first half on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC Now

UNC Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Tar Heel sports

UNC Now

UNC survives first test of season, outlasts Bucknell

By Andrew Carter

acarter@newsobserver.com

November 15, 2017 10:05 PM

CHAPEL HILL

North Carolina received its first real test of the season here on Wednesday night, when Bucknell cut a 16-point deficit to one with about 12 ½ minutes remaining. The Smith Center became quiet then, many watching nervously.

The Tar Heels quickly extended their lead to six after a Luke Maye 3-pointer, though, and the Bison never again cut its deficit to fewer than four. Another Maye 3, this one with less than 4 ½ minutes remaining, gave the Tar Heels a nine-point lead, and helped UNC prevail with an 93-81 victory.

It was a hard-earned victory in the kind of game that offered a good replication a first-round NCAA tournament game. Bucknell represented the Patriot League in the tournament a season ago and entered this season as the favorite to repeat as its conference champion.

After the slow start, it showed why on Wednesday night. The Bison weren't fazed in the moment.

UNC, meanwhile, welcomed Joel Berry's return after he missed the Tar Heels' season-opener while recovering from a broken bone in his hand. Berry made his first shot, a 3-pointer, but missed his next 10 from the field. He finished with seven points.

Maye, the junior forward who scored 26 points during UNC's season-opening victory against Northern Iowa, again led the Tar Heels in scoring on Wednesday. He finished with 20 points – one of five UNC players in double figures.

Theo Pinson finished with 19 points and Sterling Manley, the freshman forward, with 16 points and 13 rebounds. He played 17 minutes, and needed only 13 to secure his first collegiate double-double.

The victory was UNC coach Roy Williams’ 400th since returning in 2003 to become the Tar Heels’ head coach. The school recognized the milestone during a short ceremony after the game ended.

Andrew Carter: 919-829-8944, @_andrewcarter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

    Jordyn Adams, a highly-recruited wide receiver prospect, made his Green Hope football debut on Friday. He moved during his junior year from South Carolina and later committed to the Tar Heels.

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC
Tar Heels show off their new football uniforms on media day 0:51

Tar Heels show off their new football uniforms on media day
Is that Michael Jordan on the new Tar Heels FOOTBALL uniforms, helmets and shoes? 0:58

Is that Michael Jordan on the new Tar Heels FOOTBALL uniforms, helmets and shoes?

View More Video

UNC beat writer Andrew Carter

UNC Now

Andrew Carter has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the UNC Tar Heels.