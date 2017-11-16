Kenan Stadium, home to the UNC football team, could see a reduction in capacity after blue chair back seats are added to some sections.
Kenan Stadium, home to the UNC football team, could see a reduction in capacity after blue chair back seats are added to some sections. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Kenan Stadium, home to the UNC football team, could see a reduction in capacity after blue chair back seats are added to some sections. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC Now

UNC Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Tar Heel sports

UNC Now

UNC evaluating changes to Kenan Stadium seating, which would reduce capacity

By Andrew Carter

acarter@newsobserver.com

November 16, 2017 12:47 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

CHAPEL HILL

North Carolina athletic department officials are evaluating a plan to replace bleacher seating at Kenan Stadium with 34,000 seats with chair backs, a move that would reduce the stadium’s capacity by around 15 percent, university athletic director Bubba Cunningham said earlier this week.

If the plan goes through, and Cunningham indicated that chances are high that it will, then the upper and lower levels of the sideline sections at Kenan Stadium would feature nothing but blue chair back seats. UNC installed such seats in two lower-level sections before this season.

“And that’s been overwhelmingly popular,” Cunningham said. “So we’re now fully investigating the possibility of putting chair backs throughout the entire stadium.”

The university has approved a $7 million budget for the project, which would be funded by a UNC Finance and Administration capital project internal loan. UNC has received seven project proposals from four firms, though Cunningham said the university hasn’t yet selected a firm.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If the plan comes to fruition, the seating capacity of Kenan Stadium could be reduced by around 10,000. The current capacity is approximately 63,000. With 34,000 chair back seats in the sideline sections, capacity would be reduced to “the low- to mid-50s, would be my guess,” Cunningham said.

“But we don’t have any designs or anything like that yet,” he said. “We’re still researching all the possibilities.”

If UNC proceeds, the most aggressive timeline would have the new seats installed in time for the 2018 season. The deadline to finalize plans for the project so it could be completed in time for next season is mid-to-late January, Cunningham said.

Changing the stadium seats would not be as simple as removing the bleachers and installing the new chairs. The men’s and women’s lacrosse teams will be playing inside of Kenan this season, while their own stadium is being constructed, and Kenan also hosts UNC’s spring commencement.

“You can’t just rip them all out, because we’re going to play men’s and women’s lacrosse in there this year,” Cunningham said. “We have to be ready to go for commencement in May. Not that the whole stadium has to be done, but we have to accommodate people for those events, amid the construction schedule. So determining the construction schedule is also a major factor in this.”

The seats with chair backs would go only in the sideline sections of the stadium. The bleacher seating in the student section, above the home team tunnel, would remain the same. Other sections of the stadium, including the Blue Zone, already include seats with chair backs.

Andrew Carter: 919-829-8944, @_andrewcarter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

    Jordyn Adams, a highly-recruited wide receiver prospect, made his Green Hope football debut on Friday. He moved during his junior year from South Carolina and later committed to the Tar Heels.

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC
Tar Heels show off their new football uniforms on media day 0:51

Tar Heels show off their new football uniforms on media day
Is that Michael Jordan on the new Tar Heels FOOTBALL uniforms, helmets and shoes? 0:58

Is that Michael Jordan on the new Tar Heels FOOTBALL uniforms, helmets and shoes?

View More Video

UNC beat writer Andrew Carter

UNC Now

Andrew Carter has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the UNC Tar Heels.