Watch a time lapse as North Carolina's Luke Maye hits the game-winner to defeat Kentucky in the NCAA tournament South Regional final at FedExForum in Memphis, TN, on Sunday, March 26, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
UNC Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Tar Heel sports

UNC's Luke Maye to test the NBA draft waters, the school says

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

April 23, 2018 02:29 PM

North Carolina junior forward Luke Maye will enter the NBA draft process, the school announced on Monday.

He will not hire an agent.

This was an expected move for Maye, who was one of the Tar Heels' best players this past season.

Maye was a first-team All-ACC selection last season and third-team All-American. He averaged 16.9 points per game and 10.1 rebounds. He was also named the ACC's Most Improved Player after increasing his scoring average by 11.4 points.

The deadline for players to enter their names in the draft was April 22. If they want to return to college, they have until June 11 to remove their names.

The NBA draft is on June 21.

"This is a great opportunity for Luke," UNC coach Roy Williams said in a statement. "This is what the system is designed to do, which is provide players with an opportunity to workout with NBA teams and get feedback from those teams. Our staff will support Luke and will do whatever we can to help him throughout this process."

North Carolina's Luke Maye talks about the win over Duke and the ACC Championship game against Virginia at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Friday, March 9, 2018 ACC

Maye is expected to be a big contributor for UNC next season. If he returns, UNC would return three starters to next season's roster. He was the team's second-leading scorer behind senior Joel Berry II, who averaged 17.1 points per game.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams’ post game comments following win over Tulane on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Luke Maye leads Tar Heels with 22 points. Robert Willettrwillett@newsobserver.com

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

UNC beat writer Jonathan M. Alexander

