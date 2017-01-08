College Notebook

N.C. State women rout Wake Forest
Led by a career-high 23 points from junior Chelsea Nelson and a dominant team defensive effort, the N.C. State women’s basketball team earned a 65-50 win at Wake Forest on Sunday.
Trailing 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Wolfpack (13-4, 3-1 ACC) played good defense to close out the remainder of the half. Nelson scored nine pointsin the second quarter alone. The Pack will return to action on Thursday at Syracuse.
Ariel Stephenson scored a team-high 17 points for the Deacons (9-6, 0-2), while Elisa Penna added 15.
UNC: The Tar Heels’ Paris Kea finished one point shy of the first triple-double in program history to lead UNC to a 67-58 win over Virginia on Sunday at Carmichael Arena.
The redshirt sophomore had nine points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Tar Heels (12-4, 1-2) garnered their first ACC victory of the season. The team remains with a perfect record of 11-0 when leading going into the final quarter. The Heels will visit Duke at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Duke: After playing their third game in seven days, the 13th ranked Blue Devils struggled against sixth-ranked host Florida State and dropped their first ACC contest of the season, 69-45. Krya Lambert led Duke with 12 points, scoring double-digits in her second straight game. The Blue Devils will host North Carolina on Thursday.
Shaw: The Bears’ doubleheader contests versus Lincoln University game times for Monday in C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium has been changed to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The Bears women’s team will look for its first conference win on the season.
On the men’s side, the Bears will enter Monday’s contest looking to snap back after suffering a fourth buzzer beater on the season against Virginia Union Thursday night.
Following Monday’s action, Shaw will host Bowie State on Wednesday in Spaulding. The women’s tip will be at 6 p.m. and the men tip off at 8 p.m.
St. Augustine’s: Due to weather conditions, the starting times for the men’s and women’s doubleheader between the Falcons and Virginia Union has been rescheduled for Wednesday, at Emery Gymnasium. The women’s game will start at 1 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 3 p.m.
Wrestling
Duke The Blue Devils came away with a pair of convincing victories to start the 2017 portion of their dual season on a strong note. The team cruised past Hofstra 31-10 and LIU Post 38-6 to even their overall record to 2-2. Six Blue Devils went undefeated on the day as bonus points were abound for Duke in the two duals.
The team will open ACC dual action Wednesday at NC State.
Men’s Tennis
Duke: For the second time in three years, the Blue Devils are starting its spring campaign with a trip to Honolulu, Hawaii. The team will take part in three contests, facing Hawaii, Ole Miss and LSU on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
After returning from Hawaii, the Blue Devils will open the home portion of the spring season at 3 p.m.Jan. 16, against Elon.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The Wolfpack opened its 2017 season by beating Florida. The Wolfpack finished with a meet total of 194.925 as the Gators posted a 197.100.
