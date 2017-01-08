College Notebook

5:22 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "I think we were as bad as you could possibly be" Pause

2:14 Nothing beats a good roll in the snow - if you're a polar bear at the NC Zoo

1:34 NC State's Dorn on team's failure to respond to UNC

0:32 Pastor James Barnwell preaches on Facebook to a snowbound flock

1:09 Sledding a frozen street in North Raleigh

0:19 Winter sunset over Dorothea Dix time lapse

0:28 Snow and ice make travel treacherous

0:49 Sled alongside kids in East Raleigh

0:28 Dads and dogs drag sledders in Cary