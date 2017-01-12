College Notebook

N.C. State baseball to hold season kickoff event
The N.C. State baseball team will a host a season kickoff event tabbed “#Pack9 Party” from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 inside the Close-King Indoor Practice Facility.
The free event, which will be held in conjunction with the N.C. State versus Wake Forest men’s basketball game at 2 p.m. at PNC Arena, will give fans a chance to interact with Wolfpack players and coaches.
In addition, fans will be able to pick up the 2017 schedule card and poster for autographs, dress up like an N.C. State baseball player at the picture station, talk to Wolfpack coaches, win prizes, participate in games and other activities.
Following the conclusion of the event, Wolfpack players and coaches will walk over to PNC Arena for the men’s basketball game, as the baseball team will be recognized on the court during the game.
N.C. State opens the 2017 season on Feb. 17 when the squad travels to Honolulu for a three-game series against Hawaii. The Wolfpack’s first home contest is Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. versus Austin Peay at Doak Field at Dail Park.
Baseball season tickets can still be purchased, while mini-packs and family packs will go on sale Jan. 17.
Campbell: Season tickets for the 2017 home baseball schedule are now on sale. The Camels open the season on Feb. 17, hosting a three-game series with Northern Kentucky. CU will host eight total weekend sets, including four against Big South foes.
Women’s Basketball
Duke: The John R. Wooden Award announced the midseason top 25 list of student-athletes who are the frontrunners for college basketball’s most prestigious individual honor based on the first half of the 2016-17 campaign. Redshirt junior Rebecca Greenwell was one of the 25 named to the list.
Mount Olive: The host Trojans topped Lees-McRae College 83-68 on Wednesday. Daria Simmons poured in a career-high 40 points in the victory becoming just the third Trojan in program history and first since 1996 to reach the 40-point plateau. The Trojans will remain home for a Conference Carolinas matchup with Emmanuel College (Ga.) at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Shaw: The men’s and women’s teams will start CIAA division play Saturday against Livingstone College in C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium. The women’s team will take on the Blue Bears at 2 p.m. while the men’s team will face the Blue Bears at approximately 4 p.m.
Saint Augustine’s: On Saturday the men’s and women’s teams will host Winston-Salem State in a doubleheader at Emery Gymnasium. The women’s game begins at 2 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 4 p.m. This will be the CIAA Southern Division opener for the Falcons and Winston-Salem State. The men’s team is 3-3 in the CIAA and 9-8 overall and the women’s team is 0-6 in the CIAA and 3-15 overall.
Men’s Basketball
Mount Olive: The Trojans dropped a 73-70 home contest to Lees-McRae College on Wednesday night. Next up, the team will remain home for a Conference Carolinas matchup with Emmanuel College (Ga.) at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Football
UNC: The Tar Heels welcomed eight new student-athletes to campus on Wednesday. All eight graduated early from high school and enrolled for the 2017 spring semester. The newcomers include tailback Michael Carter, wide receiver J.T. Cauthen, defensive lineman Xach Gill from Wake Forest High School, offensive lineman Quiron Johnson, defensive lineman Jake Lawler, offensive lineman Jonah Melton, defensive lineman Jordon Riley and defensive back Tre Shaw.
Track and Field
N.C. State: The team is set to begin its 2017 portion of the season Friday at the Dick Taylor Carolina Cup in Chapel Hill at the Eddie Smith Field House. The meet will provide eight student-athletes their first chance to suit up for the Wolfpack and give the team a chance to compete against in-state schools North Carolina, Duke and East Carolina.
Elon: The women’s team is back for indoor competition at the Virginia Tech Invitational this weekend. Action kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday. The Phoenix is expected to have 20 of its athletes in competition this weekend in Elon’s first action of the 2017 calendar year.
Tennis
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will begin its 2017 spring dual season at 4 p.m. Friday inside the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center against Old Dominion. It marks the team debut for the young squad, which posted an impressive fall season. Both Nick Horton and Alexis Galarneau were selected to the first ITA/Oracle singles poll of the spring season. Horton checked in at a team-high No. 37 to move up two spots from his fall ranking, while Galarneau will begin his freshman spring campaign ranked No. 103.
Swimming and Diving
N.C. State: The No. team will head to Austin, Texas, for the Arena Pro Swim Series, hosted by USA Swimming this weekend inside UT’s Texas Swim Center. Prelims will begin at 10 a.m. and finals will commence at 7 p.m. Three swimmers that competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro – Soren Dahl, Anton Ipsen and Ryan Held – will see action in the water this weekend.
Miscellaneous
ECU: The university’s student-athletes achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 following the conclusion of the 2016 fall semester with 10 teams posting a semester GPA average of 3.00 or above during the term. Achieving an annual overall average GPA of 3.00 for all student-athletes was one of the priorities put forth in the Athletics Department’s Undaunted Strategic Plan in 2013.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The No. 15 Wolfpack is set for its first of a two-meet road swing as it travels to No. 40 Utah State Friday for a tri-meet with the Aggies and 45th-ranked Bowling Green State.
