College Notebook

Former Shaw football standout signs with Dodge City Law Of CIF League
Former Shaw University football standout Roland Green signed with the Dodge City Law of the Championship Indoor Football League on Tuesday to continue his football career.
Green, a native of Bluffton, S.C. was a two-year letterman at Shaw. The 6-foot, 215 pound linebacker recorded a team’s second-best 95 total tackles, including 65 solo tackles and 30 assisted for an average 9.5 tackles per game. He tallied 16.5 tackle for losses and registered six sacks during his senior season.
Green joins nine other rookies on the Law’s roster, including two other players from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Conference. The Dodge City Law, currently 3-0 on the season will have nine more regular season games before the playoffs. Green will make his debut on Saturday against Salina Liberty at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.
Green is anticipated to graduate from Shaw with a degree in Recreation Management in May.
Men’s Swimming and Diving
N.C. State: The No. 3 Wolfpack are set to compete in the 2017 Men’s NCAA Championships. The meet opens Wednesday evening and will run through Saturday inside the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Ind. Last week, the women’s team earned its highest finish in program history by taking seventh at the women’s championship meet.
Duke: The Blue Devils join the 2017 NCAA Championships on Thursday in Indianapolis. The four-day championship meet will hold preliminaries at 10 a.m. and finals at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
UNC: Seniors Jorden Merrilees, Michael Meyer and Jack Nyquist, as well as juniors Henry Campbell, Craig Emslie and Philip Perdue and redshirt sophomore Sean Burston will compete in the 2017 NCAA Division I Championships in Indianapolis.
ECU: Three members of the faculty and senior Jake Pierce, who is a member of the Pirates’ men’s swimming and diving team, will represent the ECU at the inaugural AAC Academic Consortium Symposium March 23-24 at the Hilton at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia. The two-day event will focus on student-athlete well-being.
Women’s Swimming and Diving
UNC: The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) selected their Women’s NCAA Division I All-America team. Hellen Moffitt and Caroline Baldwin earned a spot on the first team. Brooke Bauer, Elissa Dawson, Sarah Hitchens, Sarah Koucheki and Emily Pfeiffer were honored as Honorable Mention.
Baseball
UNC/ ECU: No. 8 Tar Heels conclude its first road trip of the season Wednesday when they visit in-state foe No. 19 East Carolina at 6:30 p.m. in Clark-LeClair Stadium, Greenville. Carolina is 15-5 going into the game while ECU is 13-7. The Pirates will come to Chapel Hill for the second game of the home-and-home series on April 4.
Softball
UNC: The Tar Heels (24-6, 5-1 ACC) concludes its 11-game road trip on Wednesday in Knoxville against No. 20/19 Tennessee (22-5, 3-3 SEC) for an ACC/SEC showdown. The Tar Heels’ recent hot play has moved them into the national rankings for the first time since 2013, debuting at No. 25 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.
ECU/Elon: Winners of seven of its last eight games, Elon will take on East Carolina University on Wednesday. The single-game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Elon and East Carolina are meeting for the 23rd time on Wednesday on the softball diamond. ECU holds a 16-5-1 advantage all-time over the maroon and gold, but the teams have split the last four meetings.
N.C. State: After a series sweep over Virginia at Dail Stadium last weekend, the team will head to Spartanburg, S.C., Wednesday to face USC Upstate for a doubleheader at Cyrill Stadium. First pitch of game one is 4 p.m., and game two is set for a 6 p.m. start. The Wolfpack enters the matchup with an 11-16 (5-1 ACC) record while the Spartans are 23-6 (0-0 ASUN) this season.
Men’s Basketball
Campbell: After collecting double-figure wins in front of the two largest home crowds in the CollegeInsider.com post-season tournament this year, the Camels will host a CIT quarterfinal game Saturday against Southern Conference regular season co-champ Furman. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. at Gore Arena.
Women’s Lacrosse
North Carolina: Junior midfielder Maggie Bill has been named Co-ACC Offensive Player of the Week. Bill tallied a game-high seven points on four goals and three assists in the Tar Heel’s 17-12 win over No. 13 Northwestern on Sunday in Chapel Hill.
Track and Field
Elon: Junior thrower Bryanna Hames was named the CAA’s Field Athlete of the Week, according to a conference news release on Tuesday.
Men’s Tennis
N.C. State/ Duke: The N.C. State men’s tennis team will face Duke Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Ambler Tennis Stadium in Durham. The Wolfpack enters the match with a 9-8 (0-2 ACC) record, while the Blue Devils owns an 8-6 (1-2 ACC) record.
Duke: Coming off the highest ranked win of his career, sophomore Catalin Mateas was named the ACC Player of the Week. It is the first league weekly honor of his career.
Women’s Tennis
N.C. State: The team was ranked 35th in the latest Oracle/ITA team poll, as announced by the organization Tuesday afternoon. After winning its doubleheader on Sunday, the Wolfpack owns a 12-7 (1-5 ACC) record. Senior Martina Frantova lande at No. 55 in the singles poll with a dual record of 9-8 (2-4 ACC). In doubles, Frantova and Anna Rogers jumped nearly 10 places from the last ranking to settle at No. 21. The duo is on a seven-match winning streak and holds a 13-1 (5-1 ACC) ledger.
UNC: Hayley Carter has been named the ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week. Carter earned her fourth ACC-weekly award this season after going undefeated against two conference opponents this past weekend.
Football
Campbell: The Camels began its 2017 spring practice schedule with a 5 a.m. session Tuesday morningat Barker-Lane Stadium. The team will host its annual Spring Game on April 8 at noon. The 10th season kicks off Aug. 31, when the Camels host Methodist at 7 p.m.
Women’s Golf
Campbell: In a field that included 10 top-50 ranked schools, the Camels finished second after Tuesday’s final round of the Briar’s Creek Invitational women’s golf tournament. Only sixth-ranked Florida (277-286-286—849) finished ahead of the 52nd-ranked Camels (282-289-294—867), who led the 18-team event with 56 birdies.
North Carolina: The team finished day one of the Briar’s Creek Invitational in a tie for 14th place at 21-over par following team rounds of 295 (7-over) and 302 (14-over). The Tar Heels were led by Bryana Nguyen who played her two rounds in 3-over par for the day.
Field Hockey
Duke: Following a recent training camp weekend in Durham and Chapel Hill, the coaching staffs for the United States U17, U19 and U21 women’s national teams announced Monday the rosters for upcoming international tours. Blue Devil freshmen Haley Schleicher and Jillian Wolgemuth and signees Lexi Davidson and Lily Posternak were selected to travel with the U.S. U19 squad to Germany April 12-18.
Rowing
Duke: Blue Devil’s varsity eight was named the ACC Crew of the Week Tuesday after defeating Clemson and North Carolina in the Carolina Cup, held Saturday on Lake Hartwell in Clemson, S.C. It is the league’s first weekly honor presented this season.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: At the conclusion of the 2017 EAGL Championships this past Saturday, Adina Stock was named the EAGL Administrator of the Year. Stock was fundamental in the planning and execution of the 2017 EAGL Championships held in the newly renovated Reynolds Coliseum.
From news releases
