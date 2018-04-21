Maroon defeats Gray, 43-37 in North Carolina Central spring game

The North Carolina Central football team concluded spring drills with their Maroon vs. Gray game on Saturday at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.
The Maroon team (defense) defeated the Gray (offense), 43-27. Standard scoring was in play for the offense, plus one point for consecutive first downs, an explosive run of 12 yards or more, or an explosive pass of 15 yards or more. The defense will tally four points for a turnover, six points for a touchdown, three points for a sack, and one point for a three-and-out, a tackle for loss, a blocked kick, or when the offense starts at the defensive 25-yard line or deeper and does not score a touchdown. Defense is allowed a maximum of six points on any one play.
Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Totten (7 rushes, 71 yards) scored on two long rushing touchdowns, and sophomore quarterback Chauncey Caldwell (10-16, 72 yards) and junior Naiil Ramadan each threw for a score.
Here are three observations from the spring game
The defense feasted on the offense early
The defense jumped out to a big lead, forcing three consecutive three-and-outs to start the scrimmage. After the teams last scrimmage, interim head coach Granville Eastman said chicken fingers and chickens wings were on the line for the winner.
The defense came up short, leaving the practice angry, and hungry. They remembered that on Saturday.
“I think you had some guys who got inside their feelings,” Eastman said. “They came out with some fire in their bellies.”
The defense finished with 16 tackles for loss, seven of which were sacks.
“Our defensive staff had those guys ready to go,” Eastman said. “I think it was a little more pride.”
Nothing was on the line during the spring game. Eastman had until 11 AM to make a decision, but decided to just let them play with no prize on the line. What he did want to see, regardless, was some intensity.
“I told them the last two practices that we were not going to get any better if we were not tenacious and get after each other.”
Isaiah Totten a step faster
Totten, a redshirt sophomore, burst onto the scene last season starting with an 82-yard touchdown run in the season opener at Duke. He held down the starting spot all season, and looks even faster this spring, breaking for touchdown runs of 40 and 25-yards on Saturday.
With another spring practice under his belt, and another year in weight room, Totten looked as explosive as ever and Eastman said fans shouldn’t be surprised if he looks even more explosive when the season rolls around.
Totten, an All-MEAC rookie team selection last season, said he’s more comfortable in the offense this spring and able to react more and think less.
“Now I really feel like I know my reads, pass protection, everything,” Totten said. “I’m playing a step faster. I can just break down the offense and help the young guys coming in. I really feel like a true veteran and I’m only a redshirt sophomore.”
Caldwell said what makes Totten so special is how hard he works.
“He’s so humble,” Caldwell said. “He doesn’t talk much, he just goes to work and plays his role.”
Plenty of weapons on offense
Marvin Zanders transferred to North Carolina Central from Missouri as a quarterback. And he did throw the first pass of the day, but it was on a double reverse. Zanders, the older brother of backup quarterback Micah Zanders, lined up at wide receiver, not quarterback, and that’s where the Eagles plan to use him this season.
“Marvin has (adjusted) to being a role player,” Eastman said. “He came here looking for an opportunity to do some different things. We are experimenting with that and we will continue to do so.”
Zanders (1 catch, 7 yards) is one of three mid-year enrollees who Eastman expects to make big plays next year. Sonnie Richardson (3 catches, 10 yards), a JuCo transfer, and Daeshawn Stephens, a Durham product who transferred from North Carolina State, are two guys who made explosive plays all season.
“I’m pleased by what those guys are brought to the table so far,” Eastman said. “Not it’s can we get them to that next step, which is what we have to do to get ready for season play.”
Sophomore wide receiver Chance Kennedy (5 catches, 36 yards) had a touchdown to end the scrimmage and tight end Josh McCoy had an impressive one-handed catch from Ramadan in the first half.
“Chance has stepped up,” Caldwell said. “I know he Chance can always make a play if I give him a chance and that’s what happened.”
