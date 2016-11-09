Lee County clips Corinth Holders boys soccer in 3A playoffs

4:04 Berger and Moore celebrate majority in state legislature Pause

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

0:43 NC Republicans cheer early returns

1:30 Voter: Somebody's going to win and somebody's going to lose'

5:14 Trump in Raleigh: 'Do not let this opportunity slip away'

6:26 Gov. McCrory updates reporters on Colonial Pipeline disruption

5:44 NC State's Mark Gottfried's comments after the Wolfpack's victory over Barton

5:09 Lady Gaga sings Come to Mama