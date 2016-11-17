Fast starts and rebounding key to East Wake basketball sweep over Smithfield-Selma

0:50 Dusty's Service Center owner says goodbye as Boylan Heights faces big changes Pause

1:59 Handmade profile: Raleigh potter Liz Kelly

2:24 Helicopters play vital role in fighting western NC wildfires

3:51 Durham County board to hold hearing on election protest

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:21 Does race play a part in the challenge to Durham vote count?

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

1:39 Matthew flooding collapses Smith Road

2:43 DNA expert questioned on evidence in Peterson case