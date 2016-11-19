Cleveland wins shootout against Union Pines in 3AA football playoffs

3:21 It's a tough lesson" - Chapel Hill soccer coach Jason Curtis on title loss Pause

0:28 Marvin Ridge wins state title on a PK

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'

2:21 Does race play a part in the challenge to Durham vote count?

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

11:10 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2 of 2 (Warning: explicit language)

0:28 Finley and the Wolfpack struggle against Miami

1:41 Obama's plans after January: 'I have to take Michelle on vacation'