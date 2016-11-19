Cleveland wins shootout against Union Pines in 3AA football playoffs

Cleveland's Tyson Dew (4) high steps down the middle of the field for a big gain. Coverage from the 1st Round of the 3AA NCHSAA football playoffs between the Cleveland Rams and the Union Pines Vikings played in Clayton, N.C. on Friday, November 18, 2016. Cleveland defeated Union Pines 56-42 to advance to the second round.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: Photojournalist Dean Strickland’s coverage from the 1st Round of the 3AA NCHSAA football playoffs between the Cleveland Rams and the Union Pines Vikings played in Clayton, N.C. on Friday, November 18, 2016. Cleveland defeated Union Pines 56-42 to advance to the second round.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Cleveland's Jon Barnes (80) picks up yards around end after pulling in a Caiden Norman pass. Coverage from the 1st Round of the 3AA NCHSAA football playoffs between the Cleveland Rams and the Union Pines Vikings played in Clayton, N.C. on Friday, November 18, 2016. Cleveland defeated Union Pines 56-42 to advance to the second round.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Cleveland's Tyson Dew (4) runs down the sideline behind a block from teammate Jacob Scott (14). Coverage from the 1st Round of the 3AA NCHSAA football playoffs between the Cleveland Rams and the Union Pines Vikings played in Clayton, N.C. on Friday, November 18, 2016. Cleveland defeated Union Pines 56-42 to advance to the second round.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Cleveland's Jacob Scott (14) picks up yards on a Caiden Norman pass as Union Pine's Gunner Molek (16) tries to make the stop. Coverage from the 1st Round of the 3AA NCHSAA football playoffs between the Cleveland Rams and the Union Pines Vikings played in Clayton, N.C. on Friday, November 18, 2016. Cleveland defeated Union Pines 56-42 to advance to the second round.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Cleveland's Caiden Norman(12) unleashes a 45 yard touchdown pass over Union Pine's D'andre Adams (25) to teammate Jacob Scott to put the Rams up 49-35 in the 4th quarter. Coverage from the 1st Round of the 3AA NCHSAA football playoffs between the Cleveland Rams and the Union Pines Vikings played in Clayton, N.C. on Friday, November 18, 2016. Cleveland defeated Union Pines 56-42 to advance to the second round.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Comments