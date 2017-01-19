Broughton boys, Enloe girls split rivalry basketball games

Broughton’s boys basketball team kept rolling against Enloe, taking a 65-55 victory while the Enloe girls’ team started a streak of its own, winning 54-48 on Wednesday night.
GIRLS
Enloe girls’ basketball picked up its first win streak against Broughton since 2010, adding onto last year’s win. Broughton had owned an eight-game streak before Enloe took the last two contests.
“Every game means something because the Cap-8 is a strong conference,” Enloe coach Anthony Fitzpatrick said. “We wanted to send a message to show what we’re capable of. The more games we win, it’ll show what kind of team we really are.”
The Eagles (5-12, 3-4) came out rolling on all cylinders against the Capitals (4-11, 1-6), taking a 14-point lead at the break after Biance Wilder sunk a 3 at the buzzer.
The lead stretched out to 20 points, but a fourth-quarter run from the Caps cut it down to as low as six before the Eagles’ aggressive press made back to back steals and capitalized on both.
By then, it was too little, too late, as Enloe held on to secure the win.
“They showed resiliency,” Fitzpatrick said. “We talked about continuing to fight, continue to play. Our motto is to keep flying.”
Despite a poor overall record, Enloe is only half a game out of fourth place in the Cap-8 behind Wakefield.
Kiara Pitts led the way for the Eagles, scoring 15 points. Keonna Jasper scored 16 points for Broughton, 14 of which came during the fourth quarter in which the Caps outscored the Eagles 24-14.
BOYS
Two new players burst onto the Cap-8 boys’ scene this year, but they’re separated by three years. Broughton freshman Carson McCorkle and Enloe senior Moses Wright are both playing their first year of public high school basketball.
The duo couldn’t be more different, McCorkle standing at 6-foot-2 with shaggy brown hair and a lean look and Wright, an intimidating 6-foot-8 with an immense wingspan.
“Moses plays at Garner Road (AAU) just like I do, so I know him pretty well,” McCorkle said. “It’s always fun getting to play against him and talk to him.”
What both players did do, though, was put on a show. Wright (26) and McCorkle (21) combined for 47 points in a tightly contest match-up.
“Enloe has a good atmosphere, it’s quiet in here, it’s pretty hot, it’s a loud gym so I had a lot of fun playing in it,” McCorkle said.
The game was Broughton’s 13th straight win over Enloe.
Broughton has to face Leesville Road and Millbrook next week, making this win important in order to gain momentum.
“We’ve got three losses in the Cap-8 right now and these are the kind of games you need to win,” McCorkle said. “You can’t slip up; you’ve got to keep pushing.”
Jalen Finch scored 11 points for Broughton.
