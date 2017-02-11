North Johnston’s Dylan Pinder wins twice at NCHSAA 1A/2A indoor track championships

North Johnston senior Dylan Pinder set two N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A/2A indoor track championship records on Friday night at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.
Pinder broke his own record in the 55 meter wheelchair dash (14.06 seconds) and set the new high mark in the shot put with a toss of 15 feet, 2 inches.
Alex Boyette, also of North Johnston, was the only area athlete to take silver. He cleared 6 feet, 2 inches in the boys high jump.
North Brunswick’s boys blew away the field with 103 points to win its fourth straight title. T.W. Andrews’ girls edged Cummings High 76-73 to snap the Burlington school’s three-year streak and bring the team title back to High Point. The highest local finishers in the team competition was Durham School of the Arts girls (11th) and North Johnston’s boys (15th).
Local third-place finishers: North Pitt’s Wesley Purvis (boys shot put); Franklin Academy’s Caitlyn Burkett (girls 1,600); N.C. School of Science and Math’s Emily Brinson (girls 500); Carrboro’s Quinton Adams (boys 300).
Local fourth-place finishers: Durham School of the Arts’ Angel Bowden (girls high jump); Durham School of the Arts’ Ben Kearsley (boys 1,600); Franklinton girls 4-by-400 relay.
