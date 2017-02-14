Hillside’s Kayla Beasley makes her moment count, wins 4A shot put title

Hillside junior Kayla Beasley had been looking forward to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A indoor track and field championships since last spring, when she was third in the outdoor shot put.
Beasley ranked behind two seniors. In the 2016 indoor season, she was second.
With those throwers graduated, she figured her time was now.
“This year, junior year, I had to go get it,” Beasley said. “It just takes hard work and dedication and countless hours of working; it paid off.”
Beasley claimed the title (44 feet, 8 inches) over runner-up Veronica Fraley of Wakefield.
“It was just staying focused and not putting too much pressure on myself,” Beasley said. “I knew what I had to do so I just had to get focused and get it done and trust in the Lord because He’s the one who made it happen.”
Her finish helped the Hornets take fourth in the team standings with the help of a few others. Alysia Johnson was third in the girls 300 as was the 4-by-400 relay. Jamila McKoy was fourth in the 55 dash.
