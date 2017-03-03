Bunn graduate Tarik Cohen runs third-fastest 40 time at NFL combine

Bunn grad Tarik Cohen was overlooked coming out of high school, and went to North Carolina A&T, where he became a three-time conference player of the year.
Cohen might not be overlooked that badly again after Friday, when the 5-foot-6 running back ran a 4.42 40-yard dash, the third fastest among his position groups.
UNC’s T.J. Logan, who hails from Northern Guilford High, was the fastest with a 4.37.
Both runners were faster than the three most-likely first-round picks: Dalvin Cook of Florida State, Leonard Fournette of LSU and Christian McCaffrey of Stanford.
Before Cohen stole the show at the 2015 Celebration Bowl (where he ran for 295 yards and three touchdowns on ESPN), he perhaps better known as the Internet sensation that caught two footballs while doing a backflip.
Tarik Cohen goes from 0 to 100 real quick here. That vision and at one point like six defenders around him. pic.twitter.com/zoGxgsKqJp— Riley (@junioraumanac) March 3, 2017
Cohen’s career stats make him one of the most productive running backs in the NCAA. He ran for 5,619 career yards and 58 touchdowns in his four seasons at A&T.
If Cohen is drafted – and his combine time may have solidified that – he would be the first player from A&T drafted since Broughton grad Junius Coston was in 2005.
Though Logan and Cohen were fast, neither man is the fastest to come from North Carolina. Millbrook (and Georgia) grad Keith Marshall’s 4.31 that he posted in 2015 still leads the way.
