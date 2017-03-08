High School Sports

March 8, 2017 11:17 PM

Leesville Road girls soccer shuts out Carrboro

By Tom Shanahan

Correspondent

RALEIGH

Leesville Road was the bigger school in a matchup of unbeaten 4A and 2A state powers, but the Pride knew it couldn’t take Carrboro for granted.

After all, Carrboro is the N&O’s No. 1-ranked team and Leesville Road No. 5. The Jaguars also are the two-time N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A defending state champion.

“We knew they were a tough side, but we tried to stay calm and level-headed,” said Leesville Road junior Brooke Sroka. “We couldn’t think we’re better than them (as a bigger school).”

The Pride played to its game plan as Sroka scored one of three goals in a 3-0 victory Wednesday night on Leesville Road’s field. All the goals came in the second half.

Sophomore Bella Soltz broke the ice 47 minutes into the match when she gathered a rebound shot in front of the net and scored past a goalie that had been forced out of position making a save.

Freshman Katie Groff made it 2-0 with 6:20 left in the match. She slid a left-to-right roller out of the reach of the goalie that bounced off the far post and into the net.

Sroka’s goal from 25 yards out in the middle of the field was with 3:41 to play.

Leesville Road improved to 3-0-1 and Carrboro dropped to 2-1-1.

