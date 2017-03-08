Leesville Road girls soccer shuts out Carrboro

Carrboro's Miah Araba (10) guards Leesville Road's Hannah Arostegui (8) in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Leesville Road won 3-0.
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: Photographer Liz Condo’s coverage from the Leesville Road Pride and Carrboro Jaguars soccer game in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Leesville Road won 3-0.
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Leesville Road's Meaghan Robinson (19) kicks the ball against Carrboro in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Leesville Road won 3-0.
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Carrboro's Alexa Wojnovich (7) and Leesville Road's Meaghan Robinson (19) go after the ball in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Leesville Road won 3-0.
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Leesville Road's Avery Gardner (9) drives past Carrboro's Lauren Gilliam (19) in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Leesville Road won 3-0.
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Carrboro's Alexa Wojnovich (7) and Leesville Road's Meaghan Robinson (19) go after the ball in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Leesville Road won 3-0.
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Carrboro's Alexa Wojnovich (7) and Leesville Road's Malina Pardo (2) fight for the ball in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Leesville Road won 3-0.
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Carrboro's Laura Sparling (6) and Leesville Road's Malina Pardo (2) go after the ball in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Leesville Road won 3-0.
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Leesville Road's Brooke Sroka (21) celebrates scoring a goal against Carrboro in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Leesville Road won 3-0.
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Leesville Road's Cayley Kennedy (7) and Carrboro's Laura Sparling (6) go after the ball in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Leesville Road won 3-0.
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Leesville Road head coach Paul Dinkenor watches from the sideline during their game against Carrboro in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Carrboro's Natasha Turner (8) heads the ball alongside Leesville Road's Katie Groff (15) in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Leesville Road won 3-0.
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Carrboro head coach Jared Drexler talks with his team during their game against Leesville Road in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Liz Condo
newsobserver.com
Comments