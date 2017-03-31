Meet the 2017 Chapel Hill/Lincoln High Sports Hall of Fame class

The Chapel Hill/Lincoln High Sports Hall of Fame will induct its new members on April 29. Six athletes and two teams make up this year’s class.
Charles “Skeet” Baldwin (class of 1985) was a three-sport athlete who played college football at North Carolina. Patrick Currin (2002) has his baseball jersey retired and played at UNC-Greensboro. Donnell T. Garrett (1978) was a football star who went on to play running back at Kansas State
Taylor Gilland (2008), who later ran at Virginia, is the only boys cross country runner to win the 4A title three years in a row and he also won three track and field events. Keith A. Jones (1976) was a basketball star who went on to play at Quinnipiac. Kristen (Samuhel) Clarey (1997) was a two-time all-state player who also made the all-south team before going on to play at Richmond.
The 1981 boys and girls state championship basketball teams are being inducted as teams.
More on each athlete below:
Charles “Skeet” Baldwin: Three-year starter on the football team earning all-conference, all-area and all-state honors. Baldwin was also a three-year member of the basketball team and earned all-conference honors. He also was an all-conference performer in track during his two years as a team member. Baldwin went on play at the University of North Carolina, where he was three-year starter for the Tar Heels. Baldwin is currently a behavior specialist for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.
Patrick Currin: Currin earned three varsity letters in baseball at Chapel Hill High. He was all-conference in 2001 and 2002 and team MVP in 2002, leading the Tigers to their first playoff appearance in 15 years. His No. 5 jersey is retired. He went on to play at UNC-Greensboro, earning academic All-American honors. Patrick still helps Chapel Hill High’s summer camp, and lives in the area.
Donnell T. Garrett: Garrett played three years of varsity football for the Tigers from 1976-78. Garrett was Chapel Hill High’s offensive player of the year in 1978 while earning all-conference and prep All-American honors. He went on to play running back at Kansas State.
Taylor Gilland: Gilland was part of Chapel Hill’s 4A state championship team in 2006. He is the only person ever to win the 4A individual state cross country championship three consecutive years. He also won the 3,200 meters championship for three consecutive years. He was 2008 N.C. Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. Taylor went on to run track and cross country at the University of Virginia for four years. While there, he claimed first team All-ACC, second team All-American, and first team academic All-American. Taylor now lives in San Francisco, where he works as a private equity investor at TPG Growth.
Keith A. Jones: Jones was a member of the Chapel Hill basketball team from 1973-76. He earned all-conference honors in both 1975 and 1976. He was an active member in student government and went on the play basketball at Quinnipiac, graduating in 1980. Keith then worked for the Federal District Court of eastern New York for 32 years.
Kristen (Samuhel) Clarey: Kristen played soccer at Chapel Hill High in the 1996 and 1997 seasons. During both seasons she earned all-conference, all-region, and all-state honors. In her senior year, she was an All-South team member. She went on to the University of Richmond to play soccer, where she was team captain, academic All-American and athlete of the year. Kristen completed her education at UNC Medical School, and is now a physician in Cary.
