PrepsNow Best of the Week: Top players from around the area

Each week, we’ll honor the top performances as nominated in baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys golf, boys tennis and track and field with a “PrepsNow: Best of the Week” column.
Please list the name, school, sport and accomplishment for that week.
BEST OF THE BEST
Cardinal Gibbons senior Connor Lane won the prestigious Penn Relays title in the 3,000 meter run on Saturday in Philadelphia. His time was 8 minutes, 24 seconds. The Penn Relays is arguably the biggest event in high school track and field.
BASEBALL
Sam Crawford, St. David’s: Struck out 20 batters in 10 innings of work.
Tyler Hammer, Neuse Charter: Had a complete game on the mound in a 3-2 win last Tuesday against Hobbton. It was the Cougars’ second conference win in school history.
Trey Holland, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill: Pitched a perfect game with seven strikeouts in a five-inning 12-0 victory at O’Neal School, while adding a double and two RBIs.
Jason Taylor, Trent Harris and J.D. Burrows, Heritage: Harris and Burrows combined for a nine-inning shutout of Millbrook on Friday while Taylor had a walk-off single for a 1-0 win.
SOFTBALL
Jordan Blake, Pinecrest: Homered twice and picked up the 4-3 win on the mound against Hoke County.
Ashley Daniel, Triton: Went 4 of 5 in a 16-5 win at Western Harnett on Thursday with two doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.
Allison Fletcher, Falls Lake Academy: Struck out 10 batters against East Wake Academy.
Marissa Green, Wake Christian: Hit two home runs, had six RBIs and pitched six innings in a 10-1 win Friday against North Raleigh Christian.
GIRLS SOCCER
Monty Cooling, Rennie Taiwo and Maggie Pierce, Cardinal Gibbons: Cooling and Taiwo led the defense to two shutout wins and Pierce had five assists and four goals in the two matches.
BOYS LACROSSE
Van Parker, Broughton: Topped the 100-point mark on the season.
Jake Schneider, Ravenscroft: Had nine goals and four assists in Friday’s 21-7 win against Durham Academy.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Olivia Blake, Apex Friendship: Had six goals, seven assists, 30 groundballs and won 55 percent of her draws in helping play the Patriots into the playoffs for the first time.
Madi Dunk Durham Academy: Scored eight goals including the overtime winner in a 12-11 victory over Ravenscroft on Friday.
Lillian York, St. David’s: Scored 12 goals in a 14-13 overtime loss to Cary Academy. The junior has 50 on the year.
BOYS GOLF
Seve Anfindsen, Green Hope: Tied for the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference tournament title.
Ethan Faulconer, Smithfield-Selma: Won the Two Rivers 3A Conference tournament.
Ben Ramos, Northwood: Won the Big 8 Conference tournament.
Zack Roberts, Holly Springs: Tied for the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference tournament title.
BOYS TENNIS
Mo Almontaser, Millbrook: Defeated defeated Enloe junior Michael Ogundele in the Cap-8 Conference singles championship, 6-1, 6-1
Khadeem Dublin and Jake Clement, East Wake: Defeated Clayton’s Jacob Granger and Christopher Riley 6-4, 6-4 to win the Greater Neuse River Conference singles title.
Banks Evans, Clayton: Defeated Southeast Raleigh’s LaQuon Gilchrist, 6-2, 6-2 to win the Greater Neuse River Conference singles title.
Nico Grewe and Blake Carter, Wakefield: Defeated Enloe’s Revanth Bobba and Ethan Saber 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) in the Cap-8 Conference doubles championship.
Alex Kim and Rishi Kakkar, Panther Creek: Defeated Middle Creek’s Grant and Owen McGrew 1-6, 6-2 (10-4) in the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference doubles championship.
Thad Reickley and Thomas Dunn, Corinth Holders: Defeated Triton’s Riley Adkins and Theo Gregoire 6-1, 6-1 to win the Two Rivers 3A Conference doubles championship.
Daniel Snyder, Triton: Defeated Smithfield-Selma’s Nathan Hoyt 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 to win the Two Rivers 3A Conference singles title.
Ben Wayand, Green Hope: Defeated Panther Creek’s Trice Pickens in the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference singles championship.
TRACK AND FIELD
Lauren Ammons, Sanderson: Won the girls 800 and 1,600-meter runs at the Cap-8 Conference championships.
Kobe Barnes, Wakefield: Won the boys 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash at the Cap-8 Conference championships.
Jack Clemens, Carrboro: Won the boys 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the Mid-State 2A Conference championships.
Jade Demps, Broughton: Won the girls high jump, triple jump and long jump at the Cap-8 Conference championships.
Sierra Fletcher, Southeast Raleigh: Won the girls 100 and 300 hurdles at the Greater Neuse River Conference championships.
Veronica Fraley, Wakefield: Won the girls shot put and discus at the Cap-8 Conference championships.
Taylor Grier, Wakefield: Won the girls 100- and 400-meter dash at the Cap-8 Conference championships.
Diane Sanchez-Lopez, Rolesville: Won the girls 1,600- and 3,200-meter run at the Greater Neuse River Conference championships.
Taylor Scott, Wakefield: Won the girls 100 hurdles, 200-meter dash at the Cap-8 Conference championships.
Carina Taylor, Carrboro: Won the girls 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the Mid-State 2A Conference championships.
Rondell Terry, Garner: Won the boys 100- and 200-meter runs at the Greater Neuse River Conference championships.
Jason Ossai Uzukwu, Rolesville: Won the boys shot put and discus at the Greater Neuse River Conference championships.
Kylia Wright, Southeast Raleigh: Won the girls 100- and 200-meter dash at the Greater Neuse River Conference championships.
Candice Whitley, Southeast Raleigh: Won the girls discus and tied for first in the shot put at the Greater Neuse River Conference championships.
