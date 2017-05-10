Crusaders cruise by Jordan 18-5 in boys' lacrosse

Zach Niemi scored a season-high six goals and led Cardinal Gibbons to an 18-5 win in the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4-A boys' lacrosse playoffs on Tuesday night.

The Crusaders, who are seeking their fourth straight state championship, advanced and next will host Apex, which was a 10-9 winner over Broughton.

Cardinal Gibbons (14-4) took advantage of numerous early turnovers and grabbed the early momentum against Jordan. The Crusaders converted three of five Jordan turnovers into goals in the first quarter and never looked back. They held a 5-0 lead after the frist quarter and then added two more goals early in the second quarter.

Jordan (14-5) finally cracked the scoreboard with 9:15 left in the second quarter on a goal by Yasir Stroud that made it 7-1. Jack Perry, who finished with three goals, stuck less than a minute later for the Falcons to make it 7-2 but Jordan never cut Cardinal Gibbons' lead under five goals.

The Crusaders went on to take a 12-3 lead at the intermission. They added three more goals in each of the third and fourth quarters, while holding Jordan to a single score in each of those periods.

Nine different players scored for Cardinal Gibbons, including multiple goals from Adam Berry (2), Will Stock (2) and Will McOwen (2).

Jordan's other goal scorers were Joe McDonald and Jared Halverson.

Cardinal Gibbons finished with 35 shots and recovered 36 ground balls. Jordan had 20 shots and 43 ground balls.