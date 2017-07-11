Prep notebook: NC continues dominance in NC-SC Clash

The N.C. girls were dominant in the 11th annual Clash of the Carolinas on Saturday at Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, while the boys had to settle for a draw.
The girls won 4-0 thanks to two goals from Cardinal Gibbons’ Haley Garrett, an LSU recruit, with Green Hope’s Bailey Peterson assiting on one.
The MVP award went to Millbrook defender Brianna Morris, who dispossessed South Carolina’s forwards and stepped in front of passes. The Charlotte recruit played center back instead of defensive midfielder, like she did for the Wildcats.
“It was (a surprise). I didn’t think I was going to get (MVP),” Morris said. “Stepping to balls and winning (them) when they tried to have breakaways against us made an impact.”
North Carolina leads the series 8-1-2 and has not lost in the last nine matches.
The boys tied 2-2 to snap a six-match win streak in the series by North Carolina (which leads 6-1-4). North Carolina went up 2-1 in the 64th minute as a ball from Chapel Hill’s Sam Linker sprang South Mecklenburg’s Reed Hunnicutt. South Carolina tied it a few minutes later on a penalty kick after a handball in the box.
Bullock signs: South Granville graduate Justin Bullock has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, electing to go the minor league route out of high school rather than matriculate to N.C. State in the fall. Bullock, a 16th round pick, reportedly signed for about $295,000.
It’s a similar path as fellow Vikings great Matt Harrison. Harrison, who was also committed to N.C. State, was drafted in the third round, then signed with the Texas Rangers.
New ADs: The only boys soccer coach and athletics director Corinth Holders has known, Brent Walston, is leaving to be the head AD of Johnston County Schools. The Pirates’ new AD is Alison Vetterl.
Granville Central has its new AD in Ray Noel, the school’s girls basketball coach. He replaces John Hammett, who left to be the head football coach at Northern Durham.
North Pitt is in search of a new AD and football coach after Brent Wooten left for an assistant football coach position at Havelock.
NCCA all-star: The N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star games are next week in Greensboro. Basketball plays at the Greensboro Coliseum on Monday, followed by soccer at UNC-Greensboro on Tuesday and football at Grimsley High on Wednesday.
Riley wins Junior title: Ravenscroft rising senior Quinn Riley won the 50th annual N.C. Junior Boys Match Play Championship at the Colonial Country Club in Thomasville on June 30. He won 4-and-2 in the semifinal and ended the title on the 15th hole, beating recent Green Hope graduate Seve Anfindsen 4-and-3.
