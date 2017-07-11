Prep notebook: NC continues dominance in NC-SC Clash

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Brianna Morris of Millbrook wins NC-SC Clash MVP Pause 0:17 West Forsyth's stunning goal to win 4A title 2:42 Cardinal Gibbons coach Michele Miller on her team's runner-up effort 1:21 Miah Araba puts Carrboro 3-peat into words 1:49 Carrboro MVP Grace Nanney on her big game 1:16 Carrboro coach says seniors elevated program 2:23 Franklin Academy wins state title on PKs 1:45 Corinth Holders coach Alison Vetterl proud of team 2:00 Franklin Academy's Anna Krussow on winning MVP 1:29 Coach Kambyl Borries on Franklin Academy girls soccer title Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The recent graduate played stellar defense in the 4-0 win for North Carolina. mblake@newsobserver.com

The recent graduate played stellar defense in the 4-0 win for North Carolina. mblake@newsobserver.com