Army and Harvard baseball teams to compete in Cary this weekend

The USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary will have some unexpected visitors this weekend: Army and Harvard.
Because of the recent snowstorm in the Northeast, the baseball diamond at West Point, N.Y., is not able to be used. Rather than postponing the four-game series with Harvard, the two teams are headed to Cary.
The Black Knights, the home team, and Crimson have doubleheaders scheduled Saturday and Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. and 11 a.m., respectively. The first games of the doubleheaders will be seven innings each day, and nine innings for the second games.
The USA Baseball complex is a good stopping-off point for each team. Army (7-12) recently played road games against Georgia State, Alabama State and Presbyterian. Harvard (7-7) had games in Port Charlotte, Fla., against Bucknell and Massachusetts, then a four-game series against South Florida in Tampa, Fla.
Army also was forced to move its March 31 exhibition game against the New York Mets and will play the Mets on the same date at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y. It will be the ninth exhibition game between Army and the Mets and the first since 1984.
Army and Harvard should benefit from better weather in Cary. The weekend forecast for West Point, N.Y., was rain and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The Cary forecast: a high of 75 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of rain Sunday.
Admission and parking are free.
If you go
Army vs. Harvard baseball
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday
Where: USA Baseball National Training Complex, Cary
Cost: Free
Comments