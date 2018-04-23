The jersey of White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar hangs in front of the bullpen the game between the Astros and White Sox on Saturday. Farquhar was taken to the hospital after passing out in the dugout on Friday night.
Former Durham Bulls pitcher suffers brain hemorrhage during game

By Jonas Pope IV

April 23, 2018 12:50 PM

Former Durham Bulls pitcher Danny Farquhar was listed in stable but critical condition on Saturday, one day after suffering a brain hemorrhage during a game.

Farquhar, a relief pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, was in the dugout when he passed out in the sixth inning Friday night after getting two outs against the Houston Astros. Farquhar regained consciousness before he was taken to the hospital.



The team announced Saturday on Twitter that the brain hemorrhage was caused by a ruptured aneurysm.

Farquhar, 31, was selected by Toronto in the 10th round of the 2008 draft and made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2011. He is 10-15 with a 3.93 ERA in 253 relief appearances with Toronto, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Chicago.

On Sunday the White Sox put Farquhar on the 10-day disabled list. Farquhar pitched for the Bulls in 2016 and 2017.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar was taken to a hospital after he passed out in the dugout in the sixth inning of Chicago's 10-0 loss on Friday, creating a scary scene as he was helped by medical professionals and the rest of the White Sox.
