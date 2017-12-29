Cam Newton’s ‘roar’ -- and my Panthers-Falcons prediction

More Videos 2:11 What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs? Pause 0:53 NC State's Chubb on decision not to play in Sun Bowl 2:56 Our favorite photos from 2017 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 0:42 North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 0:21 NC State arrives at Sun Bowl 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:13 'Don't leave early, you might miss something.' Top sophomore throws down nasty dunk Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday' The Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at the Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows that there will be trash talking but in the end, "it's time to put up or shut up." The Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at the Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows that there will be trash talking but in the end, "it's time to put up or shut up." Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at the Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows that there will be trash talking but in the end, "it's time to put up or shut up." Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com