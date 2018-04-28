Carolinas a constant throughout NFL draft; 24 players with NC or SC ties are picked

Finally the 256th — and final — pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has come and gone.
And while there were surprises at every step of the way, there were also Carolinas players to be found in each and every round. Below are the 24 players selected with ties to the Carolinas:
▪ Bradley Chubb, No. 5 overall, Denver Broncos (N.C. State defensive end): Arguably the top defensive player in the draft pairs with former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller.
▪ Jaire Alexander, No. 18 overall, Green Bay Packers (Louisville cornerback): Rocky River High alum will contend for a starting job immediately.
▪ Hayden Hurst, No. 25 overall, Baltimore Ravens (South Carolina tight end): Former minor league baseball player came back to school and became a first-rounder.
▪ Mike Hughes, No. 30 overall, Minnesota Vikings (Central Florida cornerback): New Bern native transferred out of UNC due to off-the-field issues, but went undefeated with UCF in 2017.
▪ Darius Leonard, second round, Indianapolis Colts (South Carolina State linebacker): MEAC Defensive Player of the Year should slot nicely into a rebuilding Colts defense.
▪ M.J. Stewart, second round, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (North Carolina cornerback): Some off-the-field issues, but a gritty slot cornerback who fits what Tampa is building.
▪ Jessie Bates, second round, Cincinnati Bengals (Wake Forest safety): Was a potential target for the Panthers, but true center-field safety should compete for a starting role before long.
▪ Brandon Parker, third round, Oakland Raiders (North Carolina A&T tackle): Chosen higher than he was projected, but has the massive size and raw skills to be coached up into a good player.
▪ B.J. Hill, third round, New York Giants (N.C. State defensive tackle): Played in 51 games during his time in Raleigh, and has the strength and speed to be disruptive on the defensive line.
▪ Mason Rudolph, third round, Pittsburgh Steelers (Oklahoma State quarterback): Not the strongest arm or the most athletic, but will have a good mentor in Ben Roethlisberger.
▪ Justin Jones, third round, Los Angeles Chargers (N.C. State defensive tackle): Part of the Wolfpack's incredibly-talented defensive line, but how will that translate on his own?
▪ Dorian O'Daniel, third round, Kansas City Chiefs (Clemson linebacker): Could have been selected higher, but Chiefs have a need at linebacker after losing Derrick Johnson.
▪ Nyheim Hines, fourth round, Indianapolis Colts (N.C. State running back): Electric runner with top-end speed could also be an explosive part of the return game.
▪ Kentavius Street, fourth round, San Francisco 49ers (N.C. State defensive end): Torn ACL during the predraft process means 2018 will likely be a recovery year for him.
▪ Will Richardson, fourth round, Jacksonville Jaguars (N.C. State tackle): Burlington native with some off-the-field issues, but has the talent to develop into a quality starter.
▪ Jaylen Samuels, fifth round, Pittsburgh Steelers (N.C. State tight end/halfback): Moved all over the field for the Wolfpack, so will take a creative offensive coach to maximize his potential.
▪ Duke Ejiofor, sixth round, Houston Texans (Wake Forest defensive end): Purely an edge rusher, he'll have to be more stout in the run game to warrant significant playing time.
▪ Deon Cain, sixth round, Indianapolis Colts (Clemson wide receiver): Inconsistent at Clemson, but has the physical attributes needed to play at the next level.
▪ Ray-Ray McCloud, sixth round, Buffalo Bills (Clemson wide receiver): Played some defensive back as well, but fit with the Bills should be at receiver.
▪ Braxton Berrios, sixth round, New England Patriots (Miami wide receiver): Leesville Road High (Raleigh) alum is undersized, but a classic fit in the slot for Tom Brady.
▪ Colby Gossett, sixth round, Minnesota Vikings (Appalachian State tackle): Has the frame to develop into a depth player, but may end up buried on the depth chart or practice squad in 2018.
▪ Andre Smith, seventh round, Carolina Panthers (North Carolina linebacker): Season-ending knee injury early in 2017 cost him the chance to go higher, but should play sparingly as a backup linebacker and special teams tackler.
▪ Keion Crossen, seventh round, New England Patriots (Western Carolina cornerback): Garysburg native is an athletic freak with 4.32-speed and intriguing measurables.
▪ Austin Proehl, seventh round, Buffalo Bills (North Carolina wide receiver): Son of former Panthers player and coach Ricky Proehl is a solid route-runner cut, but lacks true size and speed.
