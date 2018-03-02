Canes owner brings famous friends to Friday’s game

New Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon brought some famous friends to Friday’s game against the New Jersey Devils, and one of them brought gifts.
CBS announcer and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, a Dallas friend of Dundon’s, rang the warning siren. He was part of a group that also included PGA Tour golfers Hunter Mahan and Raleigh’s Chesson Hadley, along with a few other friends of Dundon’s.
Never miss a local story.
“I’m a Hurricanes fan because of my relationship with Tom,” Romo said. “I love the Stars and I love the Hurricanes. Those are my two teams in the league. I’m going to be very anxious to watch. I know how much Tom puts into it -- thinking about how to improve the team, how to get an advantage in the league.”
A few hours before Friday’s game, Romo, Mahan, Hadley and Dundon took shots on the ice -- wearing street shoes, not skates -- with one of Dundon’s Dallas friends in goal, and Mahan and Hadley some putting as well.
One of our newest Canes fans will be joining us tonight pic.twitter.com/3QyEDhgMjc— Tom Dundon (@TDCanes) March 2, 2018
The hockey game was just one part of the trip: The group will play golf Saturday before attending the Duke-North Carolina game Saturday night, where Dundon will sit behind the Duke bench. The NFL contingent at the game will be strong, with Larry Fitzgerald and Tarboro’s Todd Gurley also expected to attend.
Sports columnist Luke DeCock: 919-829-8947, ldecock@newsobserver.com, @LukeDeCock
Comments