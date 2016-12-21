Warf, Canes’ marketing director, to leave

The Carolina Hurricanes are losing Doug Warf, the team’s vice president of marketing and executive director of the Kids ‘N Community Foundation.
Warf, a member of the Canes’ front office for 16 years, has accepted the role of chief marketing officer for Raleigh-based MDO Holdings and executive vice president of marketing for MDO Holdings portfolio company O2 Fitness.
Warf, 35, will remain with the Hurricanes through mid-January.
“For 16 years, Doug Warf has been a vital member of the Hurricanes’ front office,” Hurricanes president Don Waddell said in a statement. “His work with our foundation and guidance of our marketing department has been first class, and he has been a great asset to me since my arrival in 2014. He will be sorely missed.”
Warf joined the Hurricanes as a fan development intern in January 2001. During his tenure, he has held the roles of ticket sales representative, promotions/fan development coordinator/manager, community relations director/manager and vice president/director of marketing.
In 2007, he was named executive director of the Kids ‘N Community Foundation, and since has overseen the team’s community relations efforts and giving through the Foundation. Warf was named to the Triangle Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list in 2015.
“It has been a true honor to serve in my many capacities with the Hurricanes, and as executive director of the Kids ‘N Community Foundation,” Warf said in a statement. “The decision to move on was difficult and not made lightly, but I look forward to bringing my passion, focus and all I have learned with the Hurricanes to MDO Holdings.”
