Canes make kid’s ‘wish’ come true

1:02 McGinn helps Hurricanes win over Blue Jackets Pause

4:54 Hurricanes' Justin Faulk selected named to All-Star team

2:16 Zach Galifianakis makes a documentary about how bad gerrymandering has gotten

1:24 Obama surprises Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

2:05 Craig Stephen Hicks death penalty hearing

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

3:44 Gov. Cooper appoints cabinet secretaries to lead commerce, administration