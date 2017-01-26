Lack, Leighton assigned to Checkers

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Thursday they had activated goaltender Eddie Lack from injured reserve and assigned him to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League for a conditioning stint.
The Hurricanes also assigned goaltender Michael Leighton to the Checkers.
Lack, 29, has missed 26 of the last 30 games with a concussion. He is 1-2-1 with a 3.78 goals-against average in five games for the Hurricanes this season.
Leighton, 35, is 2-2-0 with a 3.43 goals-against average for the Hurricanes this season. He will participate in the AHL’s All-Star Classic in Allentown, Pa., this weekend.
