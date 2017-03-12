Thomas shines in Canes’ alumni game

1:26 20 goals for Canes' rookie Aho Pause

2:52 Catching up with Erik Cole

1:18 Sunday morning's snow was fun while it lasted

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week'

0:44 Immigrants rally at State Capitol

1:20 Men in KKK costumes disrupt Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing

2:11 Tilliman proposes using lottery money for raises and bonuses for principals

2:32 Duke wins the ACC Tournament

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop